Gaelic football, hurling and camogie games formed part of a packed programme of games taking places at Sean Dolans, Na Magha, Steelstown, Doire Trasna, Culmore and Celtic Park with the emphasis on participation and enjoyment. Journal photographer George Sweeney took himself along to capture some of the action happening at Dolan’s. Check out the pics…...
1. The Ardmore team who participated in the Martin McGuinness Chieftain Gaelic Games. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Fiachra McGuinness and Eamon McGinley pictured with the Sean Dolans team who participated in the Martin McGuinness Chieftain Gaelic Games. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Sean Dolans against Achadh Ní Arrin in the Martin McGuinness Chieftain Gaelic Games. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Sean Dolans against Achadh Ní Arrin in the Martin McGuinness Chieftain Gaelic Games. Photo: George Sweeney
