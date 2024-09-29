Sean Dolans against Achadh Ní Arrin in the Martin McGuinness Chieftain Gaelic Games. Photo: George SweeneySean Dolans against Achadh Ní Arrin in the Martin McGuinness Chieftain Gaelic Games. Photo: George Sweeney
13 Photos: Scores and smiles at annual Chieftain's Gaelic Games blitzes

By Michael Wilson
Published 29th Sep 2024, 21:29 BST
On Saturday more than 64 teams of young people, girls and boys took part in the Chieftain’s Gaelic Games tournament, held annually at venues across the city in memory of former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuiness.

Gaelic football, hurling and camogie games formed part of a packed programme of games taking places at Sean Dolans, Na Magha, Steelstown, Doire Trasna, Culmore and Celtic Park with the emphasis on participation and enjoyment. Journal photographer George Sweeney took himself along to capture some of the action happening at Dolan’s. Check out the pics…...

The Ardmore team who participated in the Martin McGuinness Chieftain Gaelic Games. Photo: George Sweeney

Fiachra McGuinness and Eamon McGinley pictured with the Sean Dolans team who participated in the Martin McGuinness Chieftain Gaelic Games. Photo: George Sweeney

Sean Dolans against Achadh Ní Arrin in the Martin McGuinness Chieftain Gaelic Games. Photo: George Sweeney

Sean Dolans against Achadh Ní Arrin in the Martin McGuinness Chieftain Gaelic Games. Photo: George Sweeney

