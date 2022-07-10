15 brilliant fans photos from Derry's semi-final in Croke Park

It wasn't the result they had hoped for as Derry lost out to Galway for a place in the All Ireland SFC Final as the Tribesmen turned the screw in the second half.

By Simon Collins
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 9:32 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th July 2022, 9:35 pm

Galway progressed to their first final in 21 years and will meet Kerry in this year's decider.

However, the result didn't get in the way of a large travelling Derry support enjoying their day at Headquarters decked out in their county colours.

It was a sea of red and white and the Journal asked fans to send in their photographs.

Can you spot anyone you know in our fans gallery?

1. Derry fans in Croker

DERRY GIRLS . . . These fans didn't let the defeat to Galway spoil their day in Croke Park.

2. Derry fans in Croker

Dolly Carr, Carol and Paul O'Donnell, Grainne and Raymond Morrison, Aisling and Luca Hawkins outside Croke Park.

3. Derry fans in Croker

Three weeks old Alara Grace Divin wearing her Derry colours.

4. Derry fans in Croker

Fiachra McGuinness and his family pictured at Croke Park during Saturday's semi-final between Derry and Galway.

