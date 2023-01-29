Derry opened their 2023 National League campaign with a 12 point victory in front of 3, 847 spectators at Owenbeg on Saturday.
Rory Gallagher’s men have really caught the imagination of the county after last season’s Ulster Championship success, a fact illustrated by the size of the crowd for the League opener. Did you make it to Owenbeg? Or recognise anyone that did? Have at look at 16 images from a memorable first step in the Oak Leaf 2023 league campaign!
1. Derry’s Conor Glass battles with Limerick’s Barry Colman during their Division Two game at Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon. P4105GS –
Derry’s Conor Glass battles with Limerick’s Barry Colman during their Division Two game at Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon. P4105GS –
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Some of the large attendance at the Derry v Limerick Division Two opener at Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 154
A section of the 3,847 attendance at the Derry v Limerick Division Two opener at Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 154
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Fans at Derry’s opening National League Division Two gameat Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 153
Fans at Derry’s opening National League Division Two gameat Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 153
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue made his 100th senior inter-county appearance, league and championship, against Limerick at Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 146
Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue made his 100th senior inter-county appearance, league and championship, against Limerick at Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 146
Photo: George Sweeney