Fans at Derry’s opening National League Division Two gameat Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 151

16 Images from Derry's victory over Limerick - Spot anyone you know in Owenbeg?

Derry opened their 2023 National League campaign with a 12 point victory in front of 3, 847 spectators at Owenbeg on Saturday.

By Michael Wilson
3 minutes ago

Rory Gallagher’s men have really caught the imagination of the county after last season’s Ulster Championship success, a fact illustrated by the size of the crowd for the League opener. Did you make it to Owenbeg? Or recognise anyone that did? Have at look at 16 images from a memorable first step in the Oak Leaf 2023 league campaign!

1. Derry’s Conor Glass battles with Limerick’s Barry Colman during their Division Two game at Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon. P4105GS –

Photo: George Sweeney

2. Some of the large attendance at the Derry v Limerick Division Two opener at Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 154

Photo: George Sweeney

3. Fans at Derry’s opening National League Division Two gameat Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 153

Photo: George Sweeney

4. Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue made his 100th senior inter-county appearance, league and championship, against Limerick at Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 146

Photo: George Sweeney

DerryOwenbegNational LeagueRory Gallagher