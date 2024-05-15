With little between the two teams, the Ballyarnett boys held their nerve over the closing stages to emerge winners on a score of 0-5 to 0-3 and ensure the silverware was heading back to the city. Check out there photographs from a great day for the local club . . .
Midfield action during the Féile na nGael Division 3 final on Sunday between Na Magha and St Finbarr’s at Owenbeg. Photo: Na Magha
Na Magha break out from the back during the Féile na nGael Division 3 final on Sunday against St Finbarr’s at Owenbeg. Photo: Na Magha
St Finbarr's line up a free during the Féile na nGael Division 3 final against Na Magha on Sunday at Owenbeg. Photo: Na Magha
St Finabarr's go on the attack Na Magha during the U15 Féile na nGael Division 3 final on Sunday at Owenbeg. Photo: Na Magha