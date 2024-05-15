The Na Magha U15 hurlers who won the Féile na nGael Division 3 final on Sunday against St Finbarr’s at Owenbeg.The Na Magha U15 hurlers who won the Féile na nGael Division 3 final on Sunday against St Finbarr’s at Owenbeg.
The Na Magha U15 hurlers who won the Féile na nGael Division 3 final on Sunday against St Finbarr’s at Owenbeg.

16 PHOTOS: Na Magha U15s claim Féile na nGael Division 3 victory

By Michael Wilson
Published 15th May 2024, 11:26 BST
Na Magha U15 hurlers were celebrating on Sunday after clinching the T Mackle Feile na nGael Division 3 Final thanks to a two point victory over St. Finbarr’s in a tense decider at Owenbeg.

With little between the two teams, the Ballyarnett boys held their nerve over the closing stages to emerge winners on a score of 0-5 to 0-3 and ensure the silverware was heading back to the city. Check out there photographs from a great day for the local club . . .

Midfield action during the Féile na nGael Division 3 final on Sunday between Na Magha and St Finbarr’s at Owenbeg.

1. image18.jpeg

Midfield action during the Féile na nGael Division 3 final on Sunday between Na Magha and St Finbarr’s at Owenbeg. Photo: Na Magha

Photo Sales
Na Magha break out from the back during the Féile na nGael Division 3 final on Sunday against St Finbarr’s at Owenbeg.

2. image9.jpeg

Na Magha break out from the back during the Féile na nGael Division 3 final on Sunday against St Finbarr’s at Owenbeg. Photo: Na Magha

Photo Sales
St Finbarr's line up a free during the Féile na nGael Division 3 final against Na Magha on Sunday at Owenbeg.

3. image17.jpeg

St Finbarr's line up a free during the Féile na nGael Division 3 final against Na Magha on Sunday at Owenbeg. Photo: Na Magha

Photo Sales
St Finabarr's go on the attack Na Magha during the U15 Féile na nGael Division 3 final on Sunday at Owenbeg.

4. image16.jpeg

St Finabarr's go on the attack Na Magha during the U15 Féile na nGael Division 3 final on Sunday at Owenbeg. Photo: Na Magha

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Owenbeg