Tower Cup Girls' winners 2023, Sacred Heart Primary School pictured with the Anglo-Celt Cup. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 138Tower Cup Girls' winners 2023, Sacred Heart Primary School pictured with the Anglo-Celt Cup. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 138
19 Photos of Tower Cup Girls' Finals day in Celtic Park

Sacred Heart Primary School girls were celebrating last week after claiming victory in the Tower Cup Girls Gaelic Football finals in Celtic Park last week.
By Michael Wilson
Published 31st May 2023, 12:18 BST

A wonderful day of football saw teams from 10 city primary schools who compete with the Trench Road school claiming the Cup and St Therese’s claiming the Plate. As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture all the action…..

St. John's playing St. Patrick's in the Tower Cup Girls Finals. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 152

1. Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: St John’s playing St Patrick’s. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 152

St. John's Primary School at last week's Tower Cup Girls' Final. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS –134

2. Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: St John’s Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS –134

Glendermott versus Sacred Heart in Celtic Park last week. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 150

3. Derry Primary Schools Girls Finals at Celtic Park: Glendermott versus Sacred Heart. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 150

St Therese Primary School, Plate winners at last week's Tower Cup Girls' Finals. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 136

4. St Therese Primary School, Plate winners. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 136

