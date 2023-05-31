Sacred Heart Primary School girls were celebrating last week after claiming victory in the Tower Cup Girls Gaelic Football finals in Celtic Park last week.
A wonderful day of football saw teams from 10 city primary schools who compete with the Trench Road school claiming the Cup and St Therese’s claiming the Plate. As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture all the action…..
St. John’s playing St. Patrick’s in the Tower Cup Girls Finals. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 152 Photo: George Sweeney
St. John’s Primary School at last week's Tower Cup Girls' Final. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS –134 Photo: George Sweeney
Glendermott versus Sacred Heart in Celtic Park last week. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 150 Photo: George Sweeney
St Therese Primary School, Plate winners at last week's Tower Cup Girls' Finals. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 136 Photo: George Sweeney