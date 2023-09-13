The Dungiven men will be big underdogs but if they need inspiration they can cast their minds back to Geoffrey McGonigle’s late, late show which wrestled the 2003 title from a Ballinscreen team who were leading by a point with four minutes to go at Fr. McNally Park, Banagher. Twice McGonigle won and converted late frees to ensure a 3-08 to 2-10 victory in a pulsating decider. Check out a few of the defining images on the 20th anniversary of a victory Lynch’s will be hoping to repeat this weekend . . .