20 Photos: Kevin Lynchs defeat Ballinascreen to lift the 2003 Derry Hurling title
On Sunday Kevin Lynch’s attempt to end Slaughtneil’s decade long dominance of the Fr. Collins Cup in the Derry Senior Hurling Championship final at Owenbeg (4pm).
By Michael Wilson
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:32 BST
The Dungiven men will be big underdogs but if they need inspiration they can cast their minds back to Geoffrey McGonigle’s late, late show which wrestled the 2003 title from a Ballinscreen team who were leading by a point with four minutes to go at Fr. McNally Park, Banagher. Twice McGonigle won and converted late frees to ensure a 3-08 to 2-10 victory in a pulsating decider. Check out a few of the defining images on the 20th anniversary of a victory Lynch’s will be hoping to repeat this weekend . . .
1 / 5