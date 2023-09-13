News you can trust since 1772
COUNTY CHAMPIONS....The Dungiven team who defeated Ballinscreen 3-08 to 2-10 in the 2003 Senior County Hurling Final at Banagher on Sunday. (0209C30)

On Sunday Kevin Lynch’s attempt to end Slaughtneil’s decade long dominance of the Fr. Collins Cup in the Derry Senior Hurling Championship final at Owenbeg (4pm).
By Michael Wilson
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:32 BST

The Dungiven men will be big underdogs but if they need inspiration they can cast their minds back to Geoffrey McGonigle’s late, late show which wrestled the 2003 title from a Ballinscreen team who were leading by a point with four minutes to go at Fr. McNally Park, Banagher. Twice McGonigle won and converted late frees to ensure a 3-08 to 2-10 victory in a pulsating decider. Check out a few of the defining images on the 20th anniversary of a victory Lynch’s will be hoping to repeat this weekend . . .

