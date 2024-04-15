Derry’s Aoife Shawe and Muireann Scally of Westmeath battle during Sunday's Very Camogie League Division 2A Final in Croke Park. (Photos: INPHO/Ryan Byrne)Derry’s Aoife Shawe and Muireann Scally of Westmeath battle during Sunday's Very Camogie League Division 2A Final in Croke Park. (Photos: INPHO/Ryan Byrne)
20 PHOTOS: Unlucky Derry camogs miss out in League final

There was Croke Park heartbreak for Derry senior camogs on Sunday as they lost out to Westmeath in the Very Camogie League Division 2A final.
By Michael Wilson
Published 15th Apr 2024, 17:11 BST

PJ O’Mullan’s team paid the price for a slow start before threatening a remarkable comeback which fell just short as Westmeath eventually held on to record a 4-08 to 0-16 victory. Inpho Photograhy’s Ryan Byrne was on duty at GAA headquarters to capture some fantastic images of the day so why not check out sme of his defining Derry images . . .

