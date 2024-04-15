PJ O’Mullan’s team paid the price for a slow start before threatening a remarkable comeback which fell just short as Westmeath eventually held on to record a 4-08 to 0-16 victory. Inpho Photograhy’s Ryan Byrne was on duty at GAA headquarters to capture some fantastic images of the day so why not check out sme of his defining Derry images . . .
Westmeath's Julie McLoughlin and Aine Barton of Derry with referee Cathal McAllister at the coin toss of Sunday's league final.
Uachtarán Brian Molloy meets the Derry players ahead of Sunday's Very Camogie League Division 2A Final in Croke Park.
Derry's Lauren McKenna takes on Meadbh McLoughlin of Westmeath during Sunday's Very Camogie League Division 2A Final in Croke Park.
Derry's Aine McGill and Julie McLoughlin of Westmeath battle for possession during Sunday's Very Camogie League Division 2A Final in Croke Park.