The U11.5 years festival brought together teams from Derry, Antrim, Tyrone, Donegal and even Cork as Blackrock, a club with close ties to Na Magha thanks to Sean, made the trip from the Rebel County. Sean, a founding member of Na Magha and a former teacher in the city, dedicated most of his life to either playing or coaching hurling and was a proud advocate of the sport to young and old alike.