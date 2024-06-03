The U11.5 years festival brought together teams from Derry, Antrim, Tyrone, Donegal and even Cork as Blackrock, a club with close ties to Na Magha thanks to Sean, made the trip from the Rebel County. Sean, a founding member of Na Magha and a former teacher in the city, dedicated most of his life to either playing or coaching hurling and was a proud advocate of the sport to young and old alike.
While the emphasis was on fun and participation rather than competition, there was some excellent hurling on display from the stars of the future. Have a look at some of the defining images from the Journal’s George Sweeney following a memorable day’s hurling . . .
1. Na Magha take on Ballinascreen in the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival hosted by Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney.
Na Magha take on Ballinascreen in the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival hosted by Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Na Magha take on Carndonagh in the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival hosted by Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney.
Na Magha take on Carndonagh in the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival hosted by Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Naomh Eanna play Fionnbarra Naofa in the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival hosted by Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney.
Naomh Eanna play Fionnbarra Naofa in the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival hosted by Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Gleann Arma play Seamroga in the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival hosted by Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney.
Gleann Arma play Seamroga in the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival hosted by Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney