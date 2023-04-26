News you can trust since 1772
St John's take on Rosemount in the Sean Dolan's Girls School Cup competition on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2316GS – 32
St John’s take on Rosemount in the Sean Dolan’s Girls School Cup competition on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2316GS – 32

23 PHOTOS: Annual Sean Dolan's Primary Schools' Girls Cup takes place

Piggery Ridge, Creggan was the venue for the annual Sean Dolan’s Primary Schools’ Girls’ Cup last week.

By Michael Wilson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST

Played as a qualifier for the Tower Cup, seven of the club’s local Primary School took part in a wonderful afternoon of football, which some real talent of the future on display. As always, ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the action. Have a look at a few of his memorable shots from the competition . . .

1. Holy Child Primary School took part in the Sean Dolan’s Girls School Cup competition on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2316GS – 24

2. Long Tower Primary School took part in the Sean Dolan’s Girls School Cup competition on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2316GS – 25

3. Ballougry against Nazareth House in the Sean Dolan’s Girls School Cup competition on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2316GS – 46

4. Rosemount Primary School participated in the Sean Dolan’s Girls School Cup competition on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2316GS – 26

