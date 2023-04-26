Piggery Ridge, Creggan was the venue for the annual Sean Dolan’s Primary Schools’ Girls’ Cup last week.
Played as a qualifier for the Tower Cup, seven of the club’s local Primary School took part in a wonderful afternoon of football, which some real talent of the future on display. As always, ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the action. Have a look at a few of his memorable shots from the competition . . .
1. Holy Child Primary School took part in the Sean Dolan’s Girls School Cup competition on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2316GS – 24
2. Long Tower Primary School took part in the Sean Dolan’s Girls School Cup competition on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2316GS – 25
3. Ballougry against Nazareth House in the Sean Dolan’s Girls School Cup competition on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2316GS – 46
4. Rosemount Primary School participated in the Sean Dolan’s Girls School Cup competition on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2316GS – 26
