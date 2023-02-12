Shining like a beacon from the top of Piggery Ridge in Creggan, Sean Dolan’s magnificent new home looks the dawn of a new GAA era at the city club.
With both club and community now enjoying the state of the art facilities, the future looks very bright and if you haven’t been able to visit just yet, here’s our quick look inside what is a superb new additions to city Gaelic games . . .
1. Future All Stars Eoin and Logan train in Sean Dolans GAC’s new state-of-the-art indoor arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 95
Future All Stars Eoin and Logan train in Sean Dolans GAC’s new state-of-the-art indoor arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 95
Photo: George Sweeney
2. An exterior view of Sean Dolans GAC’s new state-of-the-art indoor arena which has a 3G surface, training space and meeting rooms. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 83
An exterior view of Sean Dolans GAC’s new state-of-the-art indoor arena which has a 3G surface, training space and meeting rooms. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 83
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Children pictured in Sean Dolans GAC’s new state-of-the-art indoor arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 98
Children pictured in Sean Dolans GAC’s new state-of-the-art indoor arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 98
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Children pictured in Sean Dolans GAC’s new state-of-the-art indoor arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 101
Children pictured in Sean Dolans GAC’s new state-of-the-art indoor arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 101
Photo: George Sweeney