Yet another successful year at Na Magha Hurling and Camogie club comes to a close at the 2023 underage presentation.
Here’s a selection of photographs from the awards evening held at St Brigid’s College last weekend.
1. Na Magha Juvenile Award Winners 2023
The young camogie players, pictured with club coaches, show off their awards at the 2023 annual presentation night. Photo: Na Magha
2. Na Magha Juvenile Award Winners 2023
Daniel Doherty and Keelan Doherty present the U17 Hurlers Spirit of the Team award to Shane Campbell. Photo: Z
3. Na Magha Juvenile Award Winners 2023
Shea O'Mora receives the U15 Hurlers Most improved award from Daniel Doherty and Keelan Doherty. Photo: z
4. Na Magha Juvenile Award Winners 2023
Daniel Doherty and Keelan Doherty present Finn McGrory with the U13 Player of the Year award. Photo: a