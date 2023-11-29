News you can trust since 1772
Na Magha youngsters waiting in anticipation ahead of the start of the annual awards presentation night.Na Magha youngsters waiting in anticipation ahead of the start of the annual awards presentation night.
Na Magha youngsters waiting in anticipation ahead of the start of the annual awards presentation night.

24 fantastic photographs from Na Magha's annual underage awards night

Yet another successful year at Na Magha Hurling and Camogie club comes to a close at the 2023 underage presentation.
By Simon Collins
Published 29th Nov 2023, 19:18 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 19:28 GMT

Here’s a selection of photographs from the awards evening held at St Brigid’s College last weekend.

Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share.

The young camogie players, pictured with club coaches, show off their awards at the 2023 annual presentation night.

1. Na Magha Juvenile Award Winners 2023

The young camogie players, pictured with club coaches, show off their awards at the 2023 annual presentation night. Photo: Na Magha

Photo Sales
Daniel Doherty and Keelan Doherty present the U17 Hurlers Spirit of the Team award to Shane Campbell.

2. Na Magha Juvenile Award Winners 2023

Daniel Doherty and Keelan Doherty present the U17 Hurlers Spirit of the Team award to Shane Campbell. Photo: Z

Photo Sales
Shea O'Mora receives the U15 Hurlers Most improved award from Daniel Doherty and Keelan Doherty.

3. Na Magha Juvenile Award Winners 2023

Shea O'Mora receives the U15 Hurlers Most improved award from Daniel Doherty and Keelan Doherty. Photo: z

Photo Sales
Daniel Doherty and Keelan Doherty present Finn McGrory with the U13 Player of the Year award.

4. Na Magha Juvenile Award Winners 2023

Daniel Doherty and Keelan Doherty present Finn McGrory with the U13 Player of the Year award. Photo: a

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page