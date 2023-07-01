The crowds once again turned out in force along Derry’s riverfront last Thursday for the annual Aodhán's 5k Race, Run & Walk.
Organised though Na Magha Hurling and Camogie Club in memory of their beloved former player, Aodhán's O’Donnell, the event has proven to be one of the most popular on the city’s thriving athletics scene with athletes of all abilities and ages joining walkers to make it another special evening. As always, ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney was there to capture some of the defining images….
1. Gerry and Moira O’Donnell, parents of Aodhan, pictured at Aodhan’s 5k race, run, walk, from Sainsburys to St Columb’s Park and back on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 38
2. Young participants in the 2023 Aodhan’s 5k race, run, walk on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS – 62
3. Participants in the 2023 Aodhan’s 5k race, run, walk on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS – 61
4. The 2023 Aodhan’s 5k race, run, walk moves along Foyle Embankment towards the Peace Bridge and St Columb’s Park on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS – 60
