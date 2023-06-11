Derry’s Under 14 Girls were crowned All Ireland champions on Saturday after a thrilling to 4-09 to 2-06 victory over Tipperary in Dundalk on Saturday.
A hat-trick of goals from the brilliant from Brianna Donaghy and one from Rionach NcNally meant 12 months on from lifting the Bronze title, the Oak Leaf girls had claimed the Gold with captain Aine Young lifting the trophy amid euphoric scenes. Check out 25 superb images from a never to be forgotten day for the Derry girls . . .
1. 10 June 2023; Action from the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final between Derry and Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
2. Derry players celebrate after the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final against Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile
3. 10 June 2023; Action from the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final between Derry and Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile ***NO REPRODUCTION FEE***
4. 10 June 2023; Action from the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final between Derry and Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile ***NO REPRODUCTION FEE***
