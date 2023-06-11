News you can trust since 1772
Derry players celebrate after the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Co. Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/SportsfileDerry players celebrate after the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Co. Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile
25 Photos from Derry's All-Ireland U14 Girls Gold Final victory over Tipperary

Derry’s Under 14 Girls were crowned All Ireland champions on Saturday after a thrilling to 4-09 to 2-06 victory over Tipperary in Dundalk on Saturday.
By Michael Wilson
Published 11th Jun 2023, 18:49 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 18:56 BST

A hat-trick of goals from the brilliant from Brianna Donaghy and one from Rionach NcNally meant 12 months on from lifting the Bronze title, the Oak Leaf girls had claimed the Gold with captain Aine Young lifting the trophy amid euphoric scenes. Check out 25 superb images from a never to be forgotten day for the Derry girls . . .

Action from the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final between Derry and Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

1. 10 June 2023; Action from the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final between Derry and Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Action from the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final between Derry and Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile Photo: Stephen Marken / SPORTSFILE

10 June 2023; Derry players celebrate after the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final against Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

2. Derry players celebrate after the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final against Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

10 June 2023; Derry players celebrate after the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final against Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile Photo: Stephen Marken / SPORTSFILE

Action from the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final between Derry and Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

3. 10 June 2023; Action from the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final between Derry and Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile ***NO REPRODUCTION FEE***

Action from the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final between Derry and Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile Photo: Stephen Marken / SPORTSFILE

Action from the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final between Derry and Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

4. 10 June 2023; Action from the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final between Derry and Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile ***NO REPRODUCTION FEE***

Action from the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Gold Final between Derry and Tipperary at Clan na Gael GAA Club in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile Photo: Stephen Marken / SPORTSFILE

