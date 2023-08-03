News you can trust since 1772
New York celebrate their victory over Pearse Og San Francisco in the GAA World Games Hurling International final in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 193
New York celebrate their victory over Pearse Og San Francisco in the GAA World Games Hurling International final in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 193

26 Photos from Finals Day at GAA World Games in Derry

With the dust has settling and the trophies handed out, we take a final look back at last week's FRS Recruitment GAA World Games after the finals took place in Celtic Park.
By Michael Wilson
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:35 BST

And it was a finale fitting of the occasion after Gaels from across the globe made the Oakleaf County their home for the duration of an event which will leave a lasting legacy in the city and county. As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney wasn’t far away so have a look at a few of the memorable images from some of last week’s finals . . .

Mayobridge Band, County Down, played at the GAA World Games finals held in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 211

1. Mayobridge Band, County Down, played at the GAA World Games finals held in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 211

Mayobridge Band, County Down, played at the GAA World Games finals held in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 211 Photo: George Sweeney

Australasia and the Middle East in action during the GAA World Games Ladies Open Knockout final in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 208

2. Australasia and the Middle East in action during the GAA World Games Ladies Open Knockout final in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 208

Australasia and the Middle East in action during the GAA World Games Ladies Open Knockout final in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 208 Photo: George Sweeney

Australasia captain Shell Farrell and her team celebrate winning the GAA World Games Ladies Open Knockout final in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 210

3. Australasia captain Shell Farrell and her team celebrate winning the GAA World Games Ladies Open Knockout final in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 210

Australasia captain Shell Farrell and her team celebrate winning the GAA World Games Ladies Open Knockout final in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 210 Photo: George Sweeney

Fans at the GAA World Games finals held in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 209

4. Fans at the GAA World Games finals held in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 209

Fans at the GAA World Games finals held in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 209 Photo: George Sweeney

