With the dust has settling and the trophies handed out, we take a final look back at last week's FRS Recruitment GAA World Games after the finals took place in Celtic Park.
And it was a finale fitting of the occasion after Gaels from across the globe made the Oakleaf County their home for the duration of an event which will leave a lasting legacy in the city and county. As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney wasn’t far away so have a look at a few of the memorable images from some of last week’s finals . . .
1. Mayobridge Band, County Down, played at the GAA World Games finals held in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 211
2. Australasia and the Middle East in action during the GAA World Games Ladies Open Knockout final in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 208
3. Australasia captain Shell Farrell and her team celebrate winning the GAA World Games Ladies Open Knockout final in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 210
4. Fans at the GAA World Games finals held in Celtic Park on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - 209
