A sixth win in six league games and Derry are back in Division One after an absence of seven years.
It’s 2023 objective No. 1 complete for Rory Gallagher’s men who can now turn their attentions to an Ulster Championship opener against Fermanagh on April 15th. Derry also have a Division Two final to look forward to and a day out in Croke Park for the fans who once against turned up in their numbers to watch the Oak Leafers secure their top flight return with an emphatic victory over Clare on Sunday. Of course, the Journal’s George Sweeney was there and here are just a few of his stand out images from another memorable day . . .
1. Rory Gallagher poses for a photo after Derry’s victory over Clare at Owenbeg on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2312GS - 18
2. Derry’s Padraig McGrogan and Chrisse McKaigue scuffle with Clare players during Sunday’s game in Owenbeg. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2312GS – 07
3. Niall Toner signs autographs after Derry’s victory over Clare at Owenbeg on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2312GS - 16
4. Derry’s Paul Cassidy is challenged by Clare’s Dermot Coughlan at Owenbeg on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2312GS – 02
