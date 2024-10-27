Fans at Celtic Park for the on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George SweeneyFans at Celtic Park for the on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
31 PHOTOS: Fans' faces from dramatic County final day at Celtic Park

By Michael Wilson
Published 27th Oct 2024, 21:38 GMT
What a day in Celtic Park on Sunday as Newbridge upset the odds to dethrone the All Ireland champions and Faughanvale and Ballinderry produce a game for the ages in the Intermediate decider!

Fans of all four clubs were put through the emotional ringer after two classic contests with Journal photographer George Sweeney there to capture all the colour of the Co. Finals both on the pitch and in the stands. Check out this selection of photos to see if you recognise anyone enjoying two very memorable football finals or maybe you know one of the young stars of tomorrow strutting their skills in the half-time games……

