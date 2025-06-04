Young hurlers from Michael Davitt GAC Swatragh shelter under an umbrella, during heavy rain, at the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival held at Pairc Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney.Young hurlers from Michael Davitt GAC Swatragh shelter under an umbrella, during heavy rain, at the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival held at Pairc Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney.
31 PHOTOS: Na Magha's Sean Mellon Festival of Hurling a huge success

By Michael Wilson
Published 4th Jun 2025, 15:09 BST
Teams from across the north and as far south as Cork converged on Pairc Na Magha last Saturday for the annual Sean Mellon Festival of Hurling.

Sean, a founding member of Na Magha and a former teacher in the city, dedicated most of his life to either playing or coaching hurling and was a proud advocate of the sport to young and old alike, making the festival for Under 11.5s a perfect way to remember a local GAA legend. As always, Journal photographer George Doherty was there so check out some of George’s superb shots from a great day of underage hurling…..

St. Paul’s Belfast play Carraig Dubh, Blackrock, in the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival held at Pairc Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney.

Ballinascreen hurlers walk in the opening parade at the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival held at Pairc Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney.

St. Paul’s Belfast play Carraig Dubh, Blackrock, in the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival held at Pairc Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney.

Na Magha and Lavey play in the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival held at Pairc Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney.

