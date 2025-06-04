Sean, a founding member of Na Magha and a former teacher in the city, dedicated most of his life to either playing or coaching hurling and was a proud advocate of the sport to young and old alike, making the festival for Under 11.5s a perfect way to remember a local GAA legend. As always, Journal photographer George Doherty was there so check out some of George’s superb shots from a great day of underage hurling…..
1. St Paul’s Belfast play Carraig Dubh, Blackrock, in the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival held at Pairc Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney.
2. Ballinascreen hurlers walk in the opening parade at the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival held at Pairc Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney.
3. St Paul’s Belfast play Carraig Dubh, Blackrock, in the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival held at Pairc Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney.
4. Na Magha and Lavey play in the annual Sean Mellon Hurling Festival held at Pairc Na Magha on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney.
