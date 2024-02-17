News you can trust since 1772
32 PHOTOS: Oak Leaf army out in force as Derry beat Monaghan in Celtic Park

Derry’s perfect start to life under Mickey Harte continued with a third straight Division One victory on Saturday night as Monaghan were defeated by 13 points in Celtic Park.
By Michael Wilson
Published 17th Feb 2024, 21:25 GMT

And once again the ‘Oak Leaf Army’ was out in force to back their boys with a crowd of over 7,000 in place to watch on as superb goals from Conor McCluskey, Padraig McGrogan and Conor Doherty eased the Ulster champions home. As always, the Journal’s George Sweeney was on hand to capture the action on and off the field so why not check out our gallery to see if you recognise anyone caught on camera . . .

