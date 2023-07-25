News you can trust since 1772
Waiting for the frs Recruitment GAA World Games opening parade to begin. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -
Waiting for the frs Recruitment GAA World Games opening parade to begin. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -

33 Photos from GAA World Games Opening Parade in Derry

Derry became the centre of the GAA world this week as teams from across the globe descended on the Oakleaf county to take part in the FRS Recruitment GAA World Games.
By Michael Wilson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST

Monday evening’s opening parade was a colourful carnival of Gaels from every corner of the planet, as well as the local club who are hosting the teams. And as always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the moment. Have a look at some of George’s fantastic photos from a wonderful event…...

Team Germany taking part in the frs Recruitment GAA World Games opening parade on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -

1. Team Germany taking part in the frs GAA World Games opening parade on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -

Team Germany taking part in the frs Recruitment GAA World Games opening parade on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - Photo: George Sweeney

Ladies from France Blue football team taking part in the frs Recruitment GAA World Games opening parade on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -

2. Ladies from France Blue football team taking part in the frs GAA World Games opening parade on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -

Ladies from France Blue football team taking part in the frs Recruitment GAA World Games opening parade on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - Photo: George Sweeney

Team Argentina taking part in the frs GAA World Games opening parade on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -

3. Team Argentina taking part in the frs GAA World Games opening parade on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -

Team Argentina taking part in the frs GAA World Games opening parade on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - Photo: George Sweeney

Ladies footballers from Asia taking part in the frs Recruitment GAA World Games opening parade on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -

4. Ladies footballers from Asia taking part in the frs GAA World Games opening parade on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -

Ladies footballers from Asia taking part in the frs Recruitment GAA World Games opening parade on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS - Photo: George Sweeney

