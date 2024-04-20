Fans in Celtic Park for the Derry v Donegal game. Photo: George SweeneyFans in Celtic Park for the Derry v Donegal game. Photo: George Sweeney
Fans in Celtic Park for the Derry v Donegal game. Photo: George Sweeney

35 PHOTOS: 14,714 in Celtic Park as Donegal shock Derry. Were you there?

While it proved a hugely disappointing day on the pitch for Derry on Saturday evening, it didn’t stop almost 15,000 fans turning Celtic Park into a wonderful Ulster Championship spectacle in the spring sunshine.
By Michael Wilson
Published 20th Apr 2024, 22:45 BST

The Lone Moor Road stadium was packed to the rafters for a game that saw Jim McGuinness’ rejuvenated Donegal shock the Oak Leafers and end Derry’s two years reign as provincial champions. There will be more championship football to come for Derry though in the All Ireland Series when hopefully the Oak Leaf army will once against get behind their team in numbers. Check out if you recognise anyone . . .

