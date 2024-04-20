The Lone Moor Road stadium was packed to the rafters for a game that saw Jim McGuinness’ rejuvenated Donegal shock the Oak Leafers and end Derry’s two years reign as provincial champions. There will be more championship football to come for Derry though in the All Ireland Series when hopefully the Oak Leaf army will once against get behind their team in numbers. Check out if you recognise anyone . . .
1. Derry fans at the game against Donegal. Photo: George Sweeney
Derry fans at the game against Donegal. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Derry fans at the game against Donegal. Photo: George Sweeney
Derry fans at the game against Donegal. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Derry fans at the game against Donegal. Photo: George Sweeney
Derry fans at the game against Donegal. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Derry fans at the game against Donegal. Photo: George Sweeney
Derry fans at the game against Donegal. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney