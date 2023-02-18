News you can trust since 1772
Fans pictured at the Derry v Meath Allianz Football League game at Owenbeg on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 40

36 PHOTOS from Derry's superb victory over Meath. See anyone you know in Owenbeg . . .

Derry made it three Allianz Division Two wins from three before another bumper crowd in Owenbeg on Saturday evening.

By Michael WIlson
4 minutes ago

First half goals from Ethan Doherty and Niall Toner laid the foundation for an ultimately comfortable 11-point win that was enjoyed by the big crowd. As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the sights and images, so check out these 36 photos to see if you see anyone you know from another good day at the office for Rory Gallagher’s men . . .

1. Niall Toner scores Derry’s second goal against Meath’s at Owenbeg on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 58

Photo: George Sweeney

2. Fans pictured at the Derry v Meath Allianz Football League game at Owenbeg on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 39

Photo: George Sweeney

3. Derry’s Ethan Doherty holds off Meath’s Harry O’Higgins during their Allianz Football League game at Owenbeg on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 57

Photo: George Sweeney

4. Fans pictured at the Derry v Meath Allianz Football League game at Owenbeg on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 46

Photo: George Sweeney

