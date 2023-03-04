The win made it five from five for Rory Gallagher’s Oak Leafers and every one of those 12,077 played their part, the home fans roaring their side on to a victory that leaves them on the brink of promotion. There too, as always, was the Journal’s George Sweeney with his camera to capture the sights of a night which will live long in the memory. Have a look to see if George caught you or someone you know on camera on a magical night . . .