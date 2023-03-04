What a night! Just over 12,000 were in Celtic Park to see Derry stage a superb second half comeback capped by Brendan Rogers’ injury time winner against Dublin on Saturday night.
The win made it five from five for Rory Gallagher’s Oak Leafers and every one of those 12,077 played their part, the home fans roaring their side on to a victory that leaves them on the brink of promotion. There too, as always, was the Journal’s George Sweeney with his camera to capture the sights of a night which will live long in the memory. Have a look to see if George caught you or someone you know on camera on a magical night . . .
1. Derry and Dublin fans in Celtic Park for the big game against Dublin. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2309GS – 93
2. Young Derry fan at Celtic Park for the big game. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2309GS – 90
3. Happy Derry fans in Celtic Park for the game against Dublin. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2309GS – 92
4. Young fans at the Derry v Dublin game in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2309GS – 91
