The ‘Oak Leaf army’ are Croke Park bound after Derry booked their spot in the Division One final with an emphatic victory over Roscommon in Celtic Park on Sunday.
By Michael Wilson
Published 24th Mar 2024, 20:24 GMT

Mickey Harte’s men made it six wins from seven league games to top the table following a ruthless victory which meant the Rossies drop back to Division Two next season. Goals in each half from Declan Cassidy and Lachlan Murray book-ended another excellent display which once again saw another big crowd turn out to help ease Derry over the line.

As ever the Journal’s George Sweeney was there to capture all the colour and the faces of another great day at the ‘The Park’ for the Ulster champions . . .

