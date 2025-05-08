The annual tournament, sponsored by Braidwater Homes, saw 24 teams taking part in Friday’s event, producing some fine football, with fantastic goals and points scored. Organised by Faughanvale Primary School in conjunction with Faughanvale GAC, the event continues to grow year-on-year and school principal Joanne O’Donnell paid tribute to the city and county schools for continuing to show up annually at the tournament.

"It was great to see so many schools represented at Faughanvale,” she explained, “Schools from right across the county. We had some great games in both the cup and the shield, and the standard of play was great for all to see.

“I’d like to pay a massive thanks to our sponsors, Braidwater Homes and Joe McGinnis for their continued support in the Fr. Gallagher Cup. We had so much help today: our tournament co-ordinator John McCloskey, our referees – all students from St. Columb’s College and St. Mary’s, Limavady; the first aiders from JACE Medical who gave of their time; and the many Faughanvale PS and Faughanvale GAC volunteers who were magnificent. Oh, and not forgetting Lynch’s Eurospar who donated treats for all the children and our ice cream van, who kept everyone cool throughout the tournament. This is our community at its best - A massive thank you to you all.”

St. Canice’s (Feeny) were worthy winners defeating St. Colmcille (Claudy) in a closely contested final. Joint captains Max Forrester and Ella Robinson collected the Fr. Jack trophy from Faughanvale GAC players Jude Bryson (Derry U20s) and Shannon Moore (Derry Minor captain). The Shield winners were Bunscoil Colmcille who managed to hold off St. Mary’s PS (Altinure) in another close final.

Photographer Jim McCafferty was there to capture all the action, both the pitch and off it, on what proved a fantastic day’s football. Check out some of Jim’s memorable images….

Enjoying the Fr. Jack Gallagher Memorial Cup at Faughanvale. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)

Action from Friday's game between Dernaflaw PS and St. Canice (Feeney) at Faughanvale. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Action from Friday's game between Dernaflaw PS and St. Canice (Feeney) at Faughanvale. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)