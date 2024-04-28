Ballerin won the Neal Carlin Cup for the second year in a row overcoming Slaughtmanus 1-11 to 1-9 after extra-time at Owenbeg. Photo: George Sweeney

Having defeated a James McQuillan managed Doire Trasna last season, the Sarsfields were again facing McQuillan who took over at the St Mary’s during the close season and while it took extra time to separate two evenly matched teams, it was still Ballerin celebrating at the final whistle.

The game was played on one of Owenbeg’s new pitches and while it was solid, the greasy surface saw some players constantly lose their footing. And with players pulling up with cramp in extra time, the new rule stating a player must go to the sideline for treatment made no make sense. Indeed an injured Slaughtmanus player had to hop on one leg get to the sideline for treatment!

This was the 88th playing of this cup presented to the North Derry Board in 1936 by the Carlin Bottling Co. Glenullin were the first winners and if it took until 1952 for Ballerin to get their hands on it, they’ve made it their own over recent years.

Connor McGee of Slaghtmanus fires the ball into the Ballerin net. Photo: George Sweeney

Slaughtmanus suffered a couple of significant setbacks with corner back Corin McMonagle sadly forced off at half time by news of a family bereavement and understandably taking no further part. Then, at the start of extra time, substitute Cathoir Kirk was issued with a black card leaving them with a tiring 14 for the next 10 minutes.

Ballerin too had a substitute black carded and in the last few minutes Simon McGinley got his marching orders but at that stage the game was as good as over.

The St. Mary’s relied heavily on Conor McGee for scores, the forward constantly threatening Ballerin with his pace and accurate finishing. Tall teenager Ryan McCormick was the key man at midfield while former Steelstown player Daniel Jackson could not be faulted. He was the main support for McGee.

Ballerin used Odhran Canning as an extra half back and he, along with Dylan Mullan and captain Shane McIntyre, carried the ball forward and distributed intelligently. Experienced subs Eugene Mullan and Liam Brown also made an impact, Mullan scoring an extra time point and almost preventing the extra period when his 54th minute effort came off the bar with his side leading by a point.

Anntoin Bradley of Ballerin slips past Meehaul Brolly of Slaughtmanus. Photo: George Sweeney

The holders, aided by the breeze, got off to a good start when wing back Ryan Doherty sent over a superb point and they doubled their lead when

goalkeeper John McGinley converted a ’45.

However, midway through what was becoming an increasingly scrappy first half Slaughtmanus hit the front. A high ball from Conor Lyons was partially cleared by the Ballerin defence but the alert Jude Mullan was on hand to return it to the net for a 1-0 to 0-2 lead.

Eight minutes later the ball was in the Slaughtmanus net. A dipping free from Kota Papachristopolus was parried by keeper Thornton and Paul Ferris got possession to make the score 1-2 to 1-0 before the winners went three clear with a Ryan Doherty point.

On the half hour McGee converted a free to leave the interval score 1-3 to 1-1 in favour of the holders.

Both teams were a lot more purposeful and direct on the resumption with Slaughtmanus drawing level with points from Jackson ad Niall Barr.

It then began to get a bit feisty, an all in wrestling competition taking place near the Ballerin goalmouth but with some players otherwise engaged Conor McGee soloed through, all alone at the other end, for the lead point.

On 50 minutes Ballerin keeper McGinley sent a ’45 wide but Kosta Papachristopolus compensated with a brilliant point from distance, though the lead did not last long as Jackson squared matters from a free.

As play swung Jarleth Bradley made the score 1-7 to 1-6 but with five minutes remaining the skilful McGee sent over a point from the tightest of angles. He then looked to have won the game when he turned over a Ballerin move only to see Shane McIntyre’s score force extra time.

From the throw in Slaughtmanus won a free. Conor McGee took the safe option of popping the ball to Caoimhin Hargan and he sent over. The black card for Kirk was a blow as the Ballerin looked fresher and they levelled through Eugene Mullan. That was quickly followed by a successful Paul Ferris free.

Ferris then capitalised on a misdirected kick out and suddenly the Sarsfields had daylight at 1-10 to 1-8.

A free from Papachristopolus more or less ended the St Mary’s challenge but they refused to buckle. A McGee free kept the spark alive as Ballerin reinforced their defence and he had the chance to score again but his effort as cleared by Jarleth Bradley.

Ballerin scorers: Paul Ferris (1-2,1f) Shane McIntyre and Ryan Doherty (0-2) each, Kosta Papachristopolus (0-2,1f), Shane Ferris and Eugene Mullan (0-1) each.

Slaughtmanus scorers: Conor McGee (0-5’2f) Jude Mullan (1-0), Daniel Jackson (0-2,1f) Niall Barr and Caoimhin Hargan(0-1) each.

Ballerin: John McGinley, Hugh Higgins, Brian Deighan, Dylan Mullan, Cormac Canning, Shane McIntyre, Ryan Doherty, Antoin Bradley, Darren Robinson, Bobby Mullan, Paul Ferris, Kosta Papachristopolus, Jarleth Bradley, Shane Ferris, Odhran Canning. (Subs) Liam Brown for B Mullan; Eugene Mullan for D Robinson; Conor Bradley for R Doherty.

Slaughtmanus: Conor Thornton, Eamon Deery, Mark Duffy, Corin McMonagle, Oran Carton, David Cooke, Ben Cooke, Conor Lyons, Ryan McCormick, Jude Mullan, Daniel Jackson, Meehaul Brolly, Niall Barr, Conor McGee, Caoimhin Hargan. Subs Cathoir Kirk for C McMonagle and Eddie Devine for E Deery.