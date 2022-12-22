Bank of Ireland renews Dr McKenna Cup sponsorship for 2023
Bank of Ireland and Ulster GAA have confirmed the renewal of their Dr. McKenna Cup sponsorship deal for the 2023 campaign.
The competition sponsorship deal is in addition to the Bank’s support for a number of off-field, club-focussed initiatives, such as The Bank of Ireland Community Support Award and the ‘Club Together’ club and volunteer conference. Commenting on the announcement, William Thompson, Head of Branches, Bank of Ireland UK, said: ‘“Bank of Ireland has a proud history of supporting sport in communities and we are delighted to renew our support for the Dr McKenna Cup competition for 2023.
"We look forward to another series of exciting games between the counties and wish all those taking part the very best of luck in the competition.”
Ciaran McLaughlin, Ulster GAA President added: ‘’Ulster GAA is delighted to retain Bank of Ireland as the main sponsor of our pre-season inter-county competition in 2023. We have enjoyed a long partnership with the Bank and I warmly welcome their support for Gaelic games at county and club level across the province.’’
The McKenna Cup was cancelled in 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in 2022 after initially being cancelled, but then restored. with Derry reaching the semi-final stage before losing out to Donegal in Ballybofey.
‘’The Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup competition provides our county teams the opportunity to get back to much needed competitive action ahead of their National League campaigns, and also gives our supporters the chance to get back out to cheer on their teams after the winter break.’’
The full draw for the 2023 Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup is as follows:
Fixtures: (Round 1), Wednesday, January 4th (7.30pm)
Section A: Monaghan V Down at Castleblayney
Section B: Tyrone V Fermanagh at Healy Park
Section C: Armagh V Antrim at Athletic Grounds
Round 2: Sunday, January (1.30pm)
Section A: Down V Donegal at Páirc Esler
Section B: Fermanagh V Derry at Ederney
Section C: Antrim V Cavan at Portglenone
Round 3: Wednesday, January, 11th Jan (7.30pm)
Section A: Donegal V Monaghan at Ballybofey
Section B: Derry V Tyrone at Owenbeg
Section C: Cavan V Armagh at Kingspan Breffni,