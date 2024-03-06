Beart Go Games Academy Success as over 104 Under-Age players get mentored by Donegal Senior Players

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donegal Senior GAA players Oisin Gallen, Odhran Doherty, Luke McGlynn, the Hegarty sisters – Niamh and Tara, as well as senior hurlers Liam Og McKinney and Conor Gartland aided the club’s coaches in a fun-filled session with skill development drills for boys and girls in football, hurling and camogie.

CLG Beart Club Chair, Liam Gallagher, said he was delighted for the turnout in what was inclement weather and praised all the coaches, parents and children who took part.

“It was an absolute pleasure to witness what took place this morning at our club. A huge thank you to coaching officer Benny, all our coaches and parents, our own senior players and of course to our visitors from Donegal, Tara, Niamh, Oisin and Odhran.'

Donegal players Tara and Niamh Hegarty pictured with the U12 girls alongside Beart coaches Conor Gallagher, Shane McDaid and Joanne McKinney. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

“We were delighted to see a full car park today and so many of our local kids taking part and learning from the senior players who gave of their time to coach and mentor the youngsters.

“Indeed, it was great to see members of the Donegal senior teams, I was impressed by their methods of coaching and the youngsters loved working with them. A big thank you to all who attended.”