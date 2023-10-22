Ballymaguigan players and fans celebrate their Junior Football Championship final win over Moneymore at Owenbeg on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Ballymaguigan 2-15 Moneymore 0-7.

Ballymaguigan completed magnificent treble on Saturday when The Joe Brolly Cup was added to The Dean McGlinchey Cup and Division Three trophy already resting on the shores of Lough Neagh after a superb unbeaten season.

And this was the most comprehensive junior championship final victory as was possible as the St. Treas warmed the hearts of their legion of supporters at chilly Owenbeg before a remarkably large attendance of 1,782. They dominated every sector, playing direct football and picking off some brilliant scores. After a shaky one point victory over Ballerin in the semi final six days earlier this was emphatic and mighty impressive.

Tomas Brady celebrates scoring Ballymaguigan ‘s second goal against Moneymore’s in the Junior Football Championship final at Owenbeg on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

There was no passing back or sideways as Patsy Bateson’s well drilled and experienced side simply over ran the younger and much smaller Moneymore team. The accuracy of their kick passing was remarkable as was their ability to pick off long range points. Their two tall Toms, Crozier and Kealey, dominated midfield as almost every long kick out from Moneymore keeper Padraig Donaghy ended up in their hands. And if Donaghy went short the winners’ forwards were alert and won more than a few turnovers.

The game was over as a contest long before half time as the bustling Tomas Brady and Derry Masters star, Ciaran ‘Papa’ McIvor, ran riot,kicking seven points from play between them before the interval. Brady, a coveted defender, kicked five first half points from play, scored a second half goal and won a penalty which was converted. McIvor was the long ball target and his hands were like magnets despite being double marked as the new Derry junior champions set up a home Ulster Club meeting with Cavan champions, Arva.

Moneymore, with four 18 year olds on board, battled until the end but it was an uphill struggle all the way. Their inside trio of Young, Kelly and O’Neill did carry a threat but the supply of ball into them was limited though there appear to be brighter times ahead.

The warning signs came early for Moneymore when Crozier won the throw in and spotted Brady in space. He dropped in a high one, McIvor out jumped two defenders and neatly clipped over the bar. Two minutes later Padraig Martin placed Brady to double the lead. A Tiernan O’Neill free on eight minutes was to be Moneymore’s only score for 17 minutes as the ‘Guigan dominance continued.

Ballymaguigan ‘s Pearce O’Neil grapples with Moneymore’s Mark Bell during the Junior Football Championship final at Owenbeg on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Brady and McIver got the next two scores but their sequence was interrupted by their centre back Padraig Martin who fired over from distance.

Moneymore were asleep at the wheel as the bustling Brady seemed to have time and apace to control matters and he hit point number six to put his team 0-6 to 0-1 up on 16 minutes. Moneymore’s second point really should have been a goal but Rory Young’s effort went high and over. Brady was then for Barry McGlone to send over the resultant free.

Poor kicking out was adding to the Moneymore woes while at the other end a few missed chances from panicky shots did not help their cause as two more points from Brady and one from Michael Speirs left eight between them before Tiernan Kelly responded with a Moneymore free. However, with a 0-10 to 0-3 interval lead the Joe Brolly Memorial Cup was halfway to Ballymaguigan.

Tom Crozier picked up a yellow card at the second half throw in as Mark Bell placed Dean Kelly for the first score of the half for Moneymore. That brought an immediate response from Ballymaguigan as Barry McGlone set up Michael Spiers for point number 11.

Ten minutes into the half Moneymore suffered a double blow. Padraig Donaghy brought down the rampaging Brady and conceded a penalty which was expertly converted by sub Daniel Bradley for 1-11 to 0-4 and referee Cathal Doherty had no option but to give the keeper a black card with Aaron Moore taking over the goalkeeping duties!

Two further long range points from McGlone followed a pointed free by Tiernan O’Neill and going into the final quarter the winners led by 1-13 to 0-5 but Ballymaguigan’s best moment was just about to unfold. Impressive wing back Odhran Letters sent a long ball to Michael Spiers who crossed for Brady to unleash a powerful shot into the corner of the net.

From there on it was just about playing out time but Moneymore kept battling on as Tiernan Kelly grabbed a couple of frees before Pearce O’Neill’s free put the seal on a most impressive Ballymaguigan victory. Roll on Ulster!

Ballymaguigan scorers: Tomas Brady (1-5), Barry McGlone (0-3,1f), Daniel Bradley (1-0, 1pen), Ciaran McIvor (0-2), Michael Spiers (0-2 each), Pearce O’Neill (0-2,1f,1m), Padraig Martin (0-1)

Moneymore scorers: Tiernan. Kelly (0-3f), Tiernan O’Neill(0-2f), Dean Kelly (0-1), Rory Young (0-1).

Ballymaguigan: Brian Cassidy, Owen Doyle, Liam Cassidy, Michael McIvor, Odhran Letters, Padraig Martin, Ruairi O’Neill, Tom Crozier, Tomas Kealey, Barry McGlone, Tomas Brady, Johnny Cassidy, Pearce O’Neill, Ciaran McIvor, Michael Spiers. (Subs) Daniel Bradley for J Cassidy, 38mins; Patrick Cuskeran for O Doyle, 48mins; Tiernan Donnelly for C McIvor, 52mins; Tony Walls for M McIvor, 53mins; Luke Hinfey for M Spiers, 57mins.

Moneymore: Padraig Donaghy, Chinasa Okoronkwo, Luke Moran, Ryan McAllister, Emmett Crozier, Mark McLaughlin, Mark Bell, Darren O’Kane, Conan McCoy, Kian O’Neill, Marciej Orzel, Dean Kelly, Rory Young, Tiernan Kelly, Tiernan O’Neill. (Subs) Aaron Moore for L Moran, 27mins, Matthew McLaughlin for K O’Neill, 36mins; Ryan McKee for C Okoronkwo, 52mins.