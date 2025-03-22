Allianz Hurling League, Division Two

Derry secured their Allianz Hurling League Division Two status with their best performance of the season as Donegal were brushed aside by 20 points in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Saturday.

A straight shoot-out with the losers dropping to hurling's fourth tier, there was no room for error but Johnny McGarvey's men made light work of their task at a venue in which Donegal had already defeated Kerry this season. What looked a close game on paper was anything but after an opening half in which Derry played some of their best hurling for years, with star performers in every line of the team.

Christy McNaughton hit 0-8 against Donegal in Letterkenny. Photo: George Sweeney

That first half left Derry cruising at 0-15 to 0-3 and any thoughts Donegal had of a second half fightback were doused within 21 seconds of the restart when Shea Cassidy held off three Donegal defenders to somehow wriggle his way in along the line and fire home a goal that ended the game as a contest.

It was nothing more than Derry deserved and two weeks after defeating Meath, Derry will now approach the Christy Ring Cup - a competition which ironically begins in three weeks with the visit of Donegal - with serious momentum.

For Donegal, this was harsh. A league which has seen Michael McCann's team make big strides ended in frustration after wins against Kerry and Tyrone. Meath were let off the hook and that result took on greater significance in the wake of this finale but perhaps the biggest issue of all is the 'two down' relegation format which looks ill advised in hurling's lower tiers where the gulf between top and bottom is so much more marked.

But that's for another day. This one was all about Derry for whom Patrick Turner, Christy McNaughton, Mark Craig, Cahal Murray and Thomas Brady stood out among a team of 'nine out of 10s'.

The Oak Leafers came into the game with Cormac O'Doherty back among the subs after his late cameo in the impressive victory over Meath in Celtic Park two weeks previous. That was a display McGarvey described as the best under his tenure but he was soon having to rethink that description after a brilliant opening 35 minutes from the Oak Leafers.

Within 21 seconds Murray, who was another huge loss early in the campaign, was winning the break from throw-in to charge through and force a superb save by excellent Donegal keeper, Luke White.

The home side escaped but the dye had been cast for a half in which Derry scored 0-15 from 19 shots, with six different scorers. By contrast, Donegal never scored from play in the opening half, Derry's defensive intensity - with Richie Mullan, Craig and Turner all in top form - as McCann's team were limited to only three Gerard Gilmore frees.

Within the opening five minutes Donegal had registered three frees and it was a trend that would continue throughout. at the opposite end, Derry were clinical. A Richie Mullan '654' opened the scoring before McNaughton doubled the lead from a sixth minute free.

It would take until the 12th minute for Donegal to score by which time McNaughton, Richie Mullan and Shea Cassidy had taken Derry out to five points.

From there to half-time it was only about how much Derry would lead by as the Oak Leafers swarmed all over the home puck-out and kept dangerman Gilmore on the fringes of the game.

Further scores from McNaughton (4), the second of which was an outrageous over the shoulder effort from wide on the left, Richie Mullan (2), Ruairi O'Mianain, Eamon Conway (2) and Meehaul McGrath ensured Derry looked to have the job done by half-time with that commanding 12 point lead.

Cassidy's quickfire sole goal upon the restart removed any remaining mystery from the relegation question. Donegal never took a backward step to their credit but Derry's display was summed up by a second goal from the non-stop Thomas Brady.

John Mullan sent over a long, high ball which McNaughton brilliantly plucked from amid three Donegal hurlers to almost instantly flick a hand pass through to Brady who had been taking up some superb positions all afternoon. He still had plenty to do but he steadied himself and emphatically fired a low finish past White. It was fast, silky hurling with a real edge of intent and typical of a Derry display that hints at the squads potential. This was objective No. 1 achieved. Now roll on the Christy Ring Cup.

Donegal scorers: Gerard Gilmore (0-5, 5f), Conor Gartland (0-2), Ruairi Campbell (0-1), Declan Coulter (0-1).

Derry scorers: Richie Mullan (0-3, 1f 1 '65), Thomas Brady (1-0), Christy McNaughton (0-8, 6f), Shea Cassidy (1-1), Ruiairi O Mianian (0-2), Eamon Conway (0-4), Meehaul McGrath (0-1), Patrick Turner (0-1), Cahal Murray (0-2), Ryan McGill (0-1).

Donegal: Luke White, Conor O'Grady, Steven McBride, Michael Donaghue, Jack O Loughlin, Oisin Kelly, Brian McIntyre, Conor Gartland Gerard Gilmore, Sean Ward, Danny Cullen, Sean McVeigh, Ronan McDermott, Liam McKinney, Ruairi Campbell. (Subs) Gavin Browne for J O Loughlin, 22mins; Declan Coulter for M Donaghue, HT; Peter Kelly for B McIntyre, 39mins; Josh Cronolly Magee for R McDermott, 45mins; Kevin Kealy for S Ward, 58mins.

Derry: Conor Campbell, Paddy Kelly, Mark Craig, Patrick Turner, Ruairi O Mianain, Richie Mullan,Sean Cassidy, Meehaul McGrath, Eamon Conway, Thomas Brady, John Mullan, Gerald Bradley, Cahal Murray, Christy McNaughton, Shea Cassidy. (Subs) Cormac O'Doherty for J Mullan, 54mins; Callum O'Kane for M McGrath, 56mins; Ryan McGill for Gerald Bradley. 58mins; Eamon Cassidy for Shea Cassidy, 58mins; James Friel for Sean Cassidy, 60mins.

Referee: Peter Owens (Down)