Emmett Bradley kicked a superb winner to send Glen to the Ulster Senior Final. Photo: George Sweeney

Glen 1-10, Noamh Conaill 1-06

Semi-finals are for winning; but if you can win them with a worldy of a left foot finish then all the better!

Glen will contest a third successive Ulster senior Club Championship final after Emmett Bradley's superb winning point FOUR minutes into injury time against Donegal's Naomh Conaill in Healy Park on Saturday night. It was Brtadley’s third point of the match and one he won’t forget for a long time as Glen finally broke the resolve of a dogged Glenties team.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malachy O'Rourke's team went into the semi-final as strong favourites but were made to fight for every inch after John O'Malley's early second half penalty threatened to set up an epic upset. Yet even after AJ Gallagher's 63rd minute point seemed to have sent the game to extra-time, the Derry champions still found a way to win, Bradley's brilliant 45m effort the last kick of a semi-final that really caught fire in the final quarter.

The game started in predictable fashion, Noamh Conaill retreating inside their '45' and allowing Glen possession while poised to counter from deep. It looked like paying dividends one early one when the Donegal men twice turned Glen over inside the opening three minutes, Alex Doherty and Ryan Dougan the Watty's men caught on the ball.

Gradually thought Glen settled as they worked their ways around the Glenties defensive shield with the lively Conleth McGuckian locksmith in chief. First up, was a fifth minute mark from the left which got the scoreboard ticking over and while it would be another seven minutes before his second after a quick Glen break.

Glenties were rarely being seen as an attacking force at this stage with Cathal Mulholland underlying the Derry side's dominance with an audacious left footed effort from a tight angle down left side's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three points ahead became four when player of the half McGuckian grabbed his third score of the day to put Glen well in charge with 22 minutes on the clock. It looked ominous for Glenties but a quick change of tact breathed new life into their challenge.

With Conor Glass superb, it took until the 19th minute for the Donegal side to register a wide and it would be the 23rd minute before Ciaran Thompson finally got them on the scoreboard but his excellent point kickstarted an unlikely revival.

Suddenly two points in a minute, one brilliant outside of the boot effort from Ethan O'Donnell, the second another lovely Thompson effort, had Naomh Conaill right on Glen's coat-tails again and Glen seeking a score to settle them down again.

That score duly arrived from Ciaran McFaul in the Watty's last attack of the half but it was the Donegal men would have been happier turning around at 0-5 to 0-3 after looking out of the game for long periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glenties resurgence continued upon the restart with O'Malley's penalty. It was Anthony Thompson's long ball which saw the man wearing three go to ground surrounded by Glen defenders. They weren't many appeals by referee's Sean Hurson was called in by one of his umpires and a short discussion later the Donegal underdogs had a penalty.

O'Malley's spot kick, high to Connlan Bradley's left, was assured and Naomh Conaill led for the first time two minutes into the second half.

Glen response was that of champions, going through the gears with a lovely from Cathal Mulholland from the left and a huge Emmett Bradley free to wrestle back the lead inside seven minutes of O'Malley's goal.

But the men from Glenties weren't finished just yet and buoyed by the boost of that second half goal, they came again as Brendan McDyer brought his side levelled once more with a lovely 45m effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A game the Ulster champions were expected to win was in the balance but Glen have been down this road before and when McGuckian was pushed as he chased a long ball, Emmet Bradley made a mockery of a tight angle to score a very difficult free from the right.

Back came Noamh Conaill through the excellent Thompson to tie the game as three minutes added time were indicated. Plenty of time for more drama!

First Glen sub Stevie O'Hara seemed to have sent his team through to a third successive Ulster final with a wonderful left footed effort only to see AJ Gallagher appear once again on the edge of the Glen square and punch over a 63rd minutes equaliser.

Extra-time looked certain, certain that is util the ball arrived at Emmet Bradley's left foot which produced as score worthy of winning any championship game to ensure Glen will meet the winners of Trillick against Scotstown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen scorers: Conleth McGuckian (0-3, 1m), Cathal Mulholland (0-2), Ciaran McFaul (0-1), Emmett Bradley (0-3, 2f), Stevie O'Hara (0-1),

Glenties scorers: John O'Malley (1-0, 1pen), Ciaran Thompson (0-3), Ethan O'Donnell (0-1), Brendan McDyer (0-1), AJ Gallagher

Glen: Connlan Bradley, Michael Warnock, Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville, Eunan Mulholland, Ciaran McFaul, Cathal Mulholland, Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley, Ethan Doherty, Danny McDermott, Tiarnan Flanagan, Alex Doherty, Danny Tallon, Conleth McGuckian. (Subs) Jody McDermott for D McDermott (inj), 23mins; Stevie O'Hara for A Doherty, 53mins;

Noamh Conaill: Stephen McGrath, Eoin Waide, AJ Gallagher, Ultan Doherty, Kevin McGettigan, Anthony Thompson, Ethan O'Donnell, Leo McLoone, Ciaran Thompson, Brendan McDyer, Odhran Doherty, Eunan Doherty, Jeaic Mac CeallBhui, Charles McGuinness, John O'Malley. (Subs) Keelan McGill for J O'Malley, 52mins;