Cathair Dhoire will travel to Donegal on Friday to take on Abbey Vocational School in the last 16 of the MacRory Cup.

​Cathair Dhoire will be seeking to make the most of their MacRory Cup second chance when they travel to Donegal on Friday to take on the high rated Abbey Vocational School for a place in the last eight (Convoy, 1.30pm).

The Derry City schools amalgamation go into the game as underdogs against a side dominated by Donegal's Four Masters club, but having been reprieved after initially being told they hadn't qualified from the group stages, Cathair Dhoire are determined to make their mark according to management team member Michael McLaughlin of St. Columb's College.

"Listen, there's probably less stress on us than there is on them," admitted McLaughlin, "We can afford to go and give it an absolute rattle and just see what side of the coin turns up. Now, don't get me wrong, we've enough experience having watched them to know this is a brilliant Abbey team, a once in a generation team for them.

"They won the All Ireland at 'B' level last year which says plenty and most of that panel is back this year. I think there's at least 12 or 13 of the starting 15 are all Four Masters and and that's the Four Masters team that won the Ulster Club last year.

"They've some top quality footballers like big (Kevin) Muldoon, the two Carr boys (Tomas and Turlough) and (Conor) McCahill so we've a lot of fires to put out, but we're hoping if we play front foot football and get at them then we will give ourselves a chance.

"When our boys are together they believe in each other and they believe in themselves. The Abbey will know us, I've no doubt about that. It's a top placed team in a group versus a bottom placed team. They've the advantage but I still think it can be a 50-50 game. We’ll need the rub of the green as always but if we can perform for an hour then we can win, I genuinely believe that."

McLaughlin is joined on the Cathair Dhoire management team by fellow College teacher and Derry All Ireland winner, Eamon Burns, Glen's Michael McCullagh (Lumen Christi), Darren Currie (St Joseph's Boys') and Paul Simpson and their talented squad has already surprised some of the more established MacRory powers, albeit without the reward their displays has deserved.

Indeed it appeared their cup journey was over when their final group game against St Joseph’s, Donaghmore ended in a draw at 1-06 to 0-09. Cathair Dhoire went into the game believing a point would carry them through and withstood a late Donaghmore fightback only to then be infirmed at the final whistle that the stalemate took the Tyrone school through at their expense.

It wasn’t until a query was raised by Cathair Dhoire that officials discovered the mistake that saw the city team reinstated and capped a roller coaster few days for the players.

"We had been told a win or a draw put us through and the boys knew," explained McLaughlin, "So when the moment came and it looked like tide was turning, we won the last kick-out and with only 30 seconds left we were shouting to hold the ball as Donaghmore had momentum.

"But the boys went from being delighted to get through after a hard battle to being gutted when they were told they were out. That was tough on them.

"Next they were back in, so it was a real roller coaster. At the end of the days they’re young lads. The highs are very high and lows very low but we're through and delighted to be there."

Not that victory is the ultimate objective of a project designed to expose city players to the highest level football possible and already the likes of Ronan Canavan, Oran Donnelly, Jude Bryson, Tadhg Coyle, Conor O'Donnell, Bliain McDaid, Somhairle McFadden, Chris McCullagh and quite a few others have shown they deserve their chance at the top table.

"The main priority – as we said to the boys the start of the year because we've only get had one training session per week with them – was to find a way out of the group," adds McLaughlin.

"We knew we were in the the 'group of death' as well, because, obviously, The Convent (St. Mary's, Magherafelt) are tipped to win it. Omagh CBS are back to back Hogan Cup champions; St. McCartan's won Rannafast maybe two years ago a year ago with this group and Donaghmore were in the semi-final last year.

"We looked at that group and we definitely could have got a kinder one but, to be fair, the boys have risen to the occasion, and they've competed really well.

"For some of our boys this is the first time they’re meeting the real quality that exists in Ulster and it takes time to get used to that.

"Essentially that's the real reason behind the project, to expose our players to the best. They’re well capable but this allows them to see what the level actually is and then they realise they can actually complete with these players. And they can, they can go toe to toe with them.

"That's the whole premise of having this amalgamation. It's to allow these boys to show they belong at this level. These are all top lads, they just need to be exposed to that top end football and they will thrive. Where else, if they didn't break into minor panel with Derry, where else are they going to get that experience?

"That's why this this competition is so good for them and of course when we're playing people start asking, 'Who's your man?' That gets their name out there and people start watching a bit more closely.

"The Abbey is going to be another tough test but I've no doubt its one these players can handle."