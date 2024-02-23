Chrissy McKaigue is expecting another stern test in Salthill this Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2312GS – 09

Mickey Harte's men sit top of the table with a 100 per cent record following league victories over Kerry, Tyrone and Monaghan, wins which McKaigue admits have eased some of the pressure after last season's promotion. Consolidation was always the Oak Leafers' first target and only Cork in 2016 have been relegated with six or more points since the leagues were restructured in 2008; so while he wasn't quite prepared to admit it was job done, the Derry stalwart said it was a nice position to be in this early in the season.

"I don't know if it changes your mindset but it maybe gives the group a wee bit more confidence," explained McKaigue, "It's never pleasant when you’re in a division and you're looking toward the bottom of the league rather than the top. Mickey Harte has referenced it numerous times: the first thing you want to do in any division is consolidate your position in that division. After that you are in a position to look up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have earned the right to be in a position to look towards the top end of the table and the reality is we'd love to win every game but we're mindful that any team in Division One can beat any other team. The proof is in the pudding. You saw Dublin a couple of years ago get relegated from Division One, we've seen Monaghan in the past pull off big wins to stay in the division, so there are numerous examples.

"Going to any away venue in Division One is tricky, never mind Galway. We haven't exactly a good record against Galway over the last number of years but the reality is it’s a nice enough position having accumulated six points from three games, so everything has to be kept within that context.

"It's hard to know how many points will definitely keep you safe but winning our first three games gives us a fair fighting chance and maybe allows us to go down this weekend and play with a bit less pressure because getting to that six point marker so early in Division One, especially coming from Division Two, has definitely given us a bit of breathing room.

"No, we'd be happy enough with how the season has started but I think if any team demands our attention it’s going to be Galway because our record against Galway over the last number of years has been pretty bleak."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry have met the Tribesmen twice over the last two seasons, the first a 0-12 to 4-11 humbling at Owenbeg which cost the Oak Leafers' promotion in 2022. That was followed by a 1-06 to 2-08 All Ireland semi-final defeat later that same summer and McKaigue doesn’t deny the Tribesmen have held the upper hand in meetings between the two counties.

"There's no question about the recent record. Opinion is great but facts are even better and the fact is we haven't beat Galway," he added.

"They beat us at Owenbeg convincingly and they beat us in an All Ireland semi-final. The bottom line is Galway have been knocking around the top end of football for years. They were in the All Ireland final two years ago so they're a very good team and have earned the right to be called that.

"Home advantage is something you would rather have than not and we have to go down to a very tricky venue in Galway this weekend which makes the task a bit more difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Look, from our perspective the process never changes that much. You give each team you play against their proper respect. You analyse them and try to find ways you can potentially beat them and that will be the exact same protocol this weekend.

"We'll be trying to win two points, trying to beat Galway and the past history between the two teams won't count for too much once the ball is thrown in at Salthill this Sunday."

Galway have come in for criticism from some quarters following last year's disappointing season and a slow start to their 2024 league campaign which saw an eight point home defeat against Mayo on week one followed by a draw in Roscommon seven days later. However, despite still being without a host of key men there were signs of 'The Tribe' getting back to their best in last week's Healy Park victory over Tyrone.

"Galway came off the back of an All Ireland final appearance, one in which they pushed Kerry to the absolute pin of their collars, to a season last year that they wouldn't have been happy with. I think that is part of it," said McKaigue of the criticism Galway received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The other part is they are missing so many of their big hitters just at the minute. Now, I'm not too sure if those players are available this weekend – that remains to be seen - but that is certainly part of it. It’s a great compliment to Galway that they are still unbelievably competitive in Division One when they are missing a host of their biggest and more regular names.