Christy Ring Cup Final

Just over 18 months ago Johnny McGarvey accepted a job few were willing to even consider. His county needed him and he answered the call. In doing so he was charged with a task which has proved beyond plenty of others who've washed up against Derry hurling's glass ceiling.

The new manager had plenty of 'oven ready' excuses at his disposal should he simply wish to go through the motions. No fingers would have been pointed at him. But anyone expecting half hearted clearly hasn't met Johnny McGarvey.

And the strides being made are undeniable. So much so that it's coincidentally around 18 months since the term 'dual player' was last used in relation to Oak Leaf hurling!

Johnny McGarvey, manager of the Derry senior hurling team. Photo: George Sweeney

"Look, we're just out-and-out mad about hurling," enthused the Derry boss, "The players love it. They love coming to training, playing matches and being out there representing Derry. That's what we love to see. It makes the management job a lot easier. Let me tell you, this is not the hardest squad in the world to manage because you have so many leaders that are involved there.

"I'm extremely happy with what the players have put in. There's nothing that's been asked in 18 months that they haven't been prepared to do. I suppose Derry hurling has always been the 'joke' team around here, that's been going on for years, but the work our players have put in is second to none. The effort, the commitment - just as much away from training as when they're at Owenbeg over long periods of time.

"I'd love to see them get the rewards out of it but for that they’ll have to turn up and they’ll have to perform. In terms of the strides made, yes, I'm very happy with what we've done but it'll be interesting to see if we can go to another level."

That 'other' level McGarvey is referring to is Sunday's Christy Ring Cup final against Kildare in Croke Park (2.15pm). Since this particular championship's inception as the Christy Cup, no county has won it as many times as Kildare (2014, 2018, 2020 & 2022) while Derry have yet to taste success despite three final appearances. The Oak Leafers' most recent trip to Croke Park - 12 months ago when Meath won 1-23 to 1-21 - was Derry's nearest miss and a game that still haunts McGarvey who was playing catch-up after his last minute appointment only days before the season started.

"You have to show up and you have to play," explained the Derry boss when asked what might finally get his team over the line, "We didn't do that last year and Derry didn't do it against Offaly (in 2021).

"It's hard to know about last year. We had issues on the way down with the bus and things but that's no excuse. We were well prepared. We got out on to the pitch and I think when it was 0-7 to no score - I've watched it back six times now - when it was 7-0 it probably should have been 0-7 to 0-4, maybe even 7-7 because Corey (O'Reilly) had a great goal chance Meath cleared off the line.

"So, and I'm not talking about shots from the sideline, we had genuine, comfortable chances and we put them wide. It's hard to know whether anything before the match played into that but we just didn't perform and we have to change that.

"We have to make sure all the things we've done in training are things we get right on the day and then you see where you are come the end. If they play better than us and win, I've no issue with that - as long as we perform. If you don't perform and you get beat, it's very, very hard to take and that's what really struck with last year's final.

"It wasn't even half a performance. With 50 minutes gone I think we were still eight or nine down and then all of a sudden we started coming into it. That's the hardest thing to take about that game. Had we performed and Meath beat us, that's fine. Come Sunday, we have to go and we have to perform. The rest will look after itself."

McGarvey acknowledges his team will be underdogs against a Kildare team operating a Division above Derry this season in 2A and who have already defeated the Oak Leafers by seven points in the group stages.

"In the group game we got a fair eye opener, especially our younger players," he adds, "We have guys who have come out of U20s and, fair enough, some played last year but just seeing how quick it is compared to everything else probably caught them.

"We played the league final and we've had a lot of games this season but none have been one or two point games; none of them have gone to the wire. The League final was a great battle and a real war but there were still seven or eight points in it at the end and until you’re in a game where it is nip and tuck and you have to fight your way out of it, then you learn a bit more about yourself. Unless you are playing at that level you won't know until it is too late."

Yet with promotion to the restructured Division Two in the bag, the U20s having won this year's Ulster Championship to go with last season's All Ireland 'B' title and new Under 14 and 15 development squads launched, Derry hurling is in as good a place as it’s been for a considerable period of time. Just don't expect McGarvey to be resting on his laurels regardless of Sunday's outcome.