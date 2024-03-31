City of Derry coach Richard McCarter urges players to stick together after cup final defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following Saturday's 30-17 loss McCarter informed the players he would be considering his own position over the coming weeks but he's hoping the players remain united and bounce back stronger for their Kingspan Stadium experience.

“Nerves play a factor," admitted a disappointed McCarter, "We haven't been to a cup final in 14 years. Dromore have been to a couple in the last three or four years and there's a difference. You go from playing at Judges Road to playing in a final at Kingspan with a massive crowd. Some people get affected by that.

"We just didn't turn up when we needed to. That's a slight disappointment for us but it’s done now and we have to deal with it.”

City of Derry head coach Richard McCarter. Photo: George Sweeney

McCarter conceded Dromore's blistering start which saw the Co. Down side 15 points up after 20 minutes unsettled Derry and they never quite recovered.

“It's hard to say much after a defeat but after a cup final defeat it's even more difficult," added the Derry coach, "The players recognised the better team on day won. We missed chances and weren't at our sharpest. There are fine margins in these games and credit to Dromore, they really deserved it.