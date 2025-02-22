City of Derry’s David Lapsley in the thick of the action against Grosvenor at Judges Road on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Ulster Rugby Championship One

City of Derry 9, Grosvenor RFC 25

City of Derry's relegation to Ulster Rugby’s Championship Two was all but confirmed as Grosvenor claimed a bonus point victory in Saturday's crucial Q1 basement clash at Judges Road.

As recently as 2022 the 'Green and Black' were playing All Ireland League rugby, although the rot had already began to set in to some degree even before a heart-breaking play-off defeat to Clonmel finally ended Derry's then 15 year stay among the country's elite rugby clubs.

Grosvenor’s Dean Swift gets a grip on City of Derry’s Matthew Orr. Photo: George Sweeney

The club's previous taste of junior rugby had brought back to back Qualifying League Section 1 titles and a memorable All Ireland Junior Cup victory en route to their 2010 promotion back to the AIL under Bevan Lynch; but there was never the same optimism this time around.

Richard McCarter and Chris Copper did superb work to make Derry competitive over the past two years, securing a couple of top four finishes and a day out at Kingspan Stadium for last season's Ulster Junior Cup final. Their departure, alongside the loss of most of the First XV squad meant 2025 was always going to be a tall order long before Derry's mission impossible landed at the feet of current Head Coach, Eugene Murnane.

The Welsh native has been a ploughing a lone furrow this season, a one man band swimming against the tide. Bereft of players and resources, a coach can only do so much. His boundless enthusiasm and wealth of experience has been admirable but even after an opening weekend victory, it wouldn't have taken Murnane long to recognise Derry as the biggest challenge of his considerable coaching career.

And Saturday was D-day, but on Saturday the dam finally broke and - barring something akin to the loaves and fishes - Derry will be relegated at the end of the season.

City of Derry’s David Graham fends off a challenge during Saturday’s game against Grosvenor . Photo: George Sweeney

The 'Green and Black' went into the game knowing nothing short of victory would keep their survival hopes alive but, despite orchestrating a few promising positions, they never looked like having the firepower to trouble the Belfast men for whom these five points represent a huge stride toward securing their spot in Q1 for next season.

Not that they had things all the're own way. Derry started quite brightly with David Lapsley's 14th minute penalty handing the home side a three point lead but their fragility was on display less than 90 seconds. A poor clearing kick from the restart handed Grosvenor a decent attacking position and one overthrown pass out wide saw Derry caught short and winger Christian Chandler go over in the corner. Out-half Ben Johnston missed the kick but Grosvenor had the lead at 3-5.

Derry's response was positive, Lapsley almost getting in on the right flank before another good break from the centre brought a second penalty, this time in front of the posts, which he again tapped over to edge Murnane's men back in front by a single point at 6-5.

There was nothing between the teams at this stage, Derry winning themselves some decent territory but Grosvenor were winning the battle of the back lines and looked dangerous every time their pack got them possession.

By contrast Derry looked like individuals in attack and disjointed in defence and Grosvenor had the backs to take advantage. They did exactly that on 25 minutes when Jack Breen's pass opened up Derry for Jamie McNeight to score for a narrow 6-10 lead.

And that looked like that until the closing seconds of the half when Grosvenor got away with a blatant knock-on following a superb Stephen Corr tackle to kick forward. Home full back Ciaran Feeney looked to have gathered but he was quickly swamped by the chasing pack with Grosvenor back row Dean Swift somehow dotting the ball down somewhere among the melee.

Johnston missed the difficult conversion but Grosvenor had struck a huge blow and headed into the changing rooms with a nine point lead.

Derry came out in positive mood for the restart, Lapsley's superb 50/22 bringing the position from which Grosvenor's Peter Davidson picked up a yellow card for deliberating knocking on as Derry tried to throw a wide pass.

It should have been the sign for Derry to hurl the kitchen sink at Grosvenor. Instead the home effort fell flat. Lapsley's missed the resulting penalty and while he did add a third only minutes later, it was immediately wiped out by one from Johnston at the opposite end for 9-18.

A needless yellow card with 15 minutes left for home scrum-half Jamie Millar summed up Derry frustrations and the inevitable was confirmed with five minutes remaining when Corr, who was otherwise excellent, saw his pass intercepted by Peter Davidson for a run in try. Johnston's conversion looked wide, but the flags went up, almost as if to rub salt into the wound.

Derry have five games left but 12 points adrift of their nearest target, this felt terminal. If and when relegation does arrive, it won't have been one season in the making and may take quite a few more to recover from.

City of Derry: Jordan Burns, Cathal Cregan, Nathan Campbell, Cein McColgan, Tiernan Dillon, Jake McDevitt, Stephen Corr, Ryan Higgins, Jamie Millar, Matthew Orr, Chris Boyd, David Lapsley, David Graham Ben Henderson, Ciaran Feeney. (Replacements ) Tom Cameron, Isaiah Morris, Eoin Coyle.

Grosvenor: Hasan Kaymark, Harry McMeekin, James McMaster, Pete Roberts, Ben Davidson, Michael Baird, Dean Swift, Matthew Logan, Conor Allen, Ben Johnston, Johnny Farquhar, Peter Davidson, Ben Coard, Jamie McNeight, Jack Breen. (Replacements) Andrew Middleton, Christian Chandler, Tom Boyle.

Referee: Henry Richmond