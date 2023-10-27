Steelstown players celebrate their Senior Championship Final win over Glen last Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Steelstown Brian Ogs v Omagh St Enda’s

(Sat, Healy Park, 2pm)​

Steelstown Ladies captain Aoife McGough says last year's provincial heartbreak is not an issue as the Brian Ogs prepare for an Ulster Intermediate Club Championship trip to face Omagh St. Enda's in Healy Park on Saturday (2pm).​

Anna Boyle battles with Glen’s Eimear Hinds. Photo: George Sweeney

The Derry champions were unable to fulfil their Ulster semi-final fixture against Castlerahan/Denn last season after a late venue change from a grass pitch to a 3G surface meant a number of Steelstown players, who were already on their way to the game, had the wrong footwear.

After a war or words over whether the Derry club had been informed of the possibility of a change of surface, the semi-final – which was scheduled just 72 hours after Steelstown's quarter-final victory – was eventually awarded to the Cavan club.

It was an acrimonious end to a promising campaign, but one which Steelstown refused to dwell on as they retuned this year to capture a fourth successive Derry senior title on Saturday against Glen and set up another tilt at Ulster.

"We are very lucky, we have a great group of girls there," explained McGough after last week’ emphatic victory, "What happened last year in Ulster happened. We haven't spoken about it, we haven't mentioned it since. We weren't allowed to mention the word 'Ulster' until after the Derry final so we will see what this week brings.

Megan Devine scores a second half point against Glen. Photo: George Sweeney

"It’s a hard week ahead and a big challenge in Healy Park but we really look forward to playing in the county grounds. It’s going to be a big challenge and hopefully we can bring a performance."

Ironically Omagh were the opposition for Steelstown's first challenge game of the year, that pre-season game ending in victory for the Tyrone club so there is no danger of anyone in blue underestimating the size of the challenge ahead of them.

"Yeah, we've played Omagh a couple of times in challenge games over the years. They were our first challenge match this year and they are a young, fit, fast team so yep, bring it on. we are looking forward to it," added McGough.

The Ballyarnett girls go into the provincial tie in great form after a season's best display in the county final on Saturday where they gained revenge on a Glen side who had beaten them in their championship opener back in September.

"I think the hunger from the girls each year does intensify," added Steelstown’s joint captain, "The work rate; I have never seen a bunch of girls like it. From the moment the Ulster campaign ended last season, the next day girls were in the gym and they haven't taken their foot off the pedal since.

"There is not a day that you are down in the Steelstown gym or out on the pitch that you are not met by one of your team-mates. The work behind the scenes is immense and it has paid off. We always say it is about what you do in the dark and the girls' dedication has been brilliant."

Looking back at Saturday's 2-11 to 0-03 victory over Watty Graham's, McGough said completing four senior titles in a row was a special feeling.

"Each year I think my nerves get worse but the wining feeling gets better," she explained, "The result in the first game (against Glen) was a huge shock. Maybe we weren't ready, maybe we were complacent, we don't know; we don't know what happened but it was a great turning point in our season.