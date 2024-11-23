Naomh Padraig, Muff players and managers celebrate their historic Ulster Junior title in Celtic Park on Saturday. (Photo: George Sweeney)

Ulster Junior Football Championship Final

Craigbane 1-12, Naomh Padraig 3-07

Craigbane's dreams of a third Ulster club title were dashed by a Naomh Padraig, Muff team who proved - once again - that goals win championship matches!

Saturday's thrilling final in Celtic Park was decided by second half majors from Donegal county man Caolan McColgan and tall half-time substitute Kevin Lynch who not only hit the Craigbane net but also provided a crucial target for a Muff kick-out that had struggled in the opening period.

Naomh Padraig, Muff captain Dermot Keaveney lift the Ulster Junior Championship trophy in Celtic Park on Saturday. (Photo: George Sweeney)

The Derry champions had enjoyed the better of an opening half in which Jude Og Moore and Bliain Gormley dominated midfield. Indeed only five scorable first half wides prevented the Lilywhites turning around in front despite facing into the breeze as Muff led 1-03 to 0-5.

But with McColgan emerging to hit a critical 1-01 inside three minutes of the restart, Craigbane found themselves behind the 'eight ball' once again in Ulster but having fought back from eight points down against Drumhowan in the semi-finals, Kevin Moore's men have left themselves too much to do this time, even if they gave it one hell of an effort.

The St Joseph’s were back to within two points at 0-9 to 2-05 when luck conspired against them after a superb block ricocheted across the face of goal straight to the feet of big No. 14 Lynch who tapped home the crucial third goal with a few players in white enquiring about a possible square ball.

Five down with 16 minutes to play Craigbane did what Craigbane do and rallied to outscore their Donegal opponents by 1-03 to 0-2 over the remainder of the game but Jude Og Moore's goal proved final kick of a gripping encounter and summed up Craigbane's day – just marginally short in a final of small margins.

Not that you would begrudge Naomh Padraig their maiden Ulster title. Daniel McCauley's team deserved the win and only two months after helping carry the coffin of their beloved team-mate Evan Craig following his brave battle against cancer, those same Muff players were climbing the Celtic Park steps to lift the Ulster trophy in his honour.

After retiring the No. 13 in the 24-year-old's honour following his passing in September, captain Dermot Keaveney paid tribute to his late team-mate with a poignant poem part of an emotional acceptance speech and Craig was never far from anyone's thoughts on a day that will be remembered for a long time at the Inishowen club, who now move forward to face the British champions in the All Ireland series.

That's one Craigbane will look on ruefully at. One point may as well be a million in an Ulster final but it has been another progressive year for the club with a number of exciting young players expected to come in next season to bolster Kevin Moore's panel further.

Muff started with the wind at their backs but the opening exchanges were of two sides feeling each other out. The double header semi-finals last week meant both teams had enjoyed a close up look at their opposition and it showed as the clubs eased their way into the match.

Indeed it took four minutes of sparring before the the Celtic Park scoreboard was called into operation, Jude McLaughlin's right sided free getting his side off the mark but it was quickly cancelled out by a huge Cormac McColgan point less than a minute later.

We were up and running and there was only Johnny Toye's excellent free between them when the game's first but talking point arrived on 13 minutes. It came from another Toye free, this one dropping short only to be touched against the crossbar by a Muff hand among a mass of bodies. Unfortunately for Craigbane the rebound came out to the excellent Drew McKinney who got both fists and just about forced it over the line with Ben O'Kane convinced he'd kept it out.

Craigbane settled again though to reel off points from Lee Moore (3, 2f) and Jude Og Moore to ensure only the minimum separated the teams at half-time on a scoreline of 0-5 to 1-03.

Caolan McColgan had been quiet in the opening half in what was his first start in Ulster following injury but he exploded into action upon the restart, seizing upon a loose ball to accelerate away and fire home a superb goal which he added to with a point seconds later.

Aaron Sharkey's lovely dummy and point was a decent response but Craigbane now had a mountain to climb against a pacy Muff team set up perfectly to counter with McColgan revelling in the extra space. The Lilywhites were edging back when Lynch's third goal gave Muff a four point cushion that would prove crucial. Craigbane never stopped, but Muff held on for a special victory.

Craigbane scorers: Jude Og Moore (1-1), Jude McLaughlin (0-4, 1f), Lee Moore (0-4, 2f), Aaron Sharkey (0-1), Eoin Coll (0-1), James McLaughlin (0-1),

Naomh Padraig: Caolan McColgan (1-1), Drew McKinney (1-0), Kevin Lynch (1-1, 1f), Cormac McColgan (0-2), Jonathan Toye (0-1, 1f), Kevin Doherty (0-1, 1f), Kevin Lynch (0-1),

Craigbane: Craigbane: Ben O’Kane, Oisin O’Donnell, Eoin Coll, Liam Crossan, Conor McLaughlin, Rory Moore, James McLaughlin, Bliain Gormley, Jude Og Moore, Aaron Sharkey, Jacob McElhinney, Fergal Mortimer, Brian Rainey, Lee Moore, Jude McLaughlin (Subs) Niall Feeney for L Crossan, HT; Cahir O'Kane for A Sharkey, 56mins; Pierce McCloskey for B Rainey, 57mins.

Naomh Padraig: Oran McCauley, Cormac Kelly, Caolan Harkin, Darragh McIntyre, Michael McCarron, Jonathan Toye, Jason McCallion, Eunan Mullan, Cormac McColgan, Oisin McIntyre, Kevin Doherty, Rory Hirrell, Joseph McCauley, Drew McKinney, Caolan McColgan (Subs) Kevin Lynch for K McCauley, HT; Ronan Hoy for M McCarron, 39mins; Dermot McKeaveney for K Doherty, 52mins; Cathal McColgan for O McIntyre, 61mins.

Referee: Mark Loughran (Tyrone)