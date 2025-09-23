Culmore Cú Chulainns players and coaches celebrate winning the U14C Championship title. Photo: George Sweeney

HSF Group U14C Football Championship Final

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Culmore Cú Chulainns 5-09, Ardmore 1-11

As far as birthday presents go, a historic first ever championship title is not a bad way to celebrate!

On September 23rd, 2017 Culmore Cú Chulainns were born, the welcome child of dedicated Gaels determined to bring Gaelic Games to Derry city's 'Great Corner'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Culmore Cú Chulainns players and coach Michael McLoone celebrate winning the U14C Championship in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

Fast forward eight years to September 23rd, 2025 and Culmore Cú Chulainns are county champions.

Grades and age groups melt into insignificance on nights like Tuesday in Celtic Park. The celebrations following Cianan Canney's final whistle wouldn't have been out of place in Croke Park on the old third Sunday in September. This evening; this victory was the essence of what the GAA means to people.

Under 14 it may have been, but Kieran Deeney and Michael McLoone's young team have been Culmore's de facto senior side since they first picked up a ball, blazing a trail for the generations they hope will follow. Yet for however many trophies the club lifts and whatever glories may lie ahead for the club, there can only ever be one first.

They may not even realise the significance of their achievement but this young team is already full of players the club's younger kids are trying to emulate and now they'll be emulating county champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leighton Doherty celebrates after scoring Culmore Cu Chulainns fifth goal against St Mary's Ardmore. Photo: George Sweeney

But what a way to win your first championship: five goals, superb saves and some audacious points, this was a fantastic display from start to finish against a very good Ardmore team who more than played their part in an entertaining final.

In Matthew McConway and John Joe McErlean Culmore had the game's two outstanding performers. Both were superb, accounting for a combined 4-05 between them with McConway probably just edging the 'Player of the Match' honours though it was hard to find a player in blue who wasn't excellent.

Indeed while McConway, McErlean, Sean Sweeney and Leighton Doherty were hogging the attacking headlines, a superb defensive display in which Dylan Lynch and Caolan McGeoghegan excelled in the full-back line and the McLoone brothers, Ronan and Cian, ruled the half-back line was every bit as important to the eventual outcome.

Culmore scored 14 times, Ardmore 12 but it was that defensive steel that limited Ardmore to just a single goal and meant Culmore retained control following a lightning quick start that had the ball in the Ardmore net inside 30 seconds when Sweeney broke two tackles and fired low past Patrick O'Kane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Culmore Cú Chulainns coach Kieran Deeney celebrates winning the U14C Football Championship at Celtic Park on Tuesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

The goal set the tone as McErlean tagged on a quickfire point, and while Ardmore were within inches of a goal of their own when Aidan Wilson crashed a shot off the Culmore post, the second Culmore major wasn't far away as Sweeney turned provider, teeing up McErlean to punch the Cú Chulainns into a 2-01 to no score lead after only four minutes.

A James McLaughlin free got Ardmore on the scoreboard six minutes in and he quickly added a second to illustrate Ardmore remained very much in the game but Culmore responded with a great McErlean fetch and pass which picked out McConway to point before Conor Hunter added another good score.

With 2-03 to 0-2 on the scoreboard, we hadn't yet seen 10 minutes. Doherty and McCorkell would add to the Cú Chulainns tally before half-time but Ardmore enjoyed their best spell in the first half’s closing stages as Conor McLaughlin, Luke McLaughlin and Daithi McCarron split the posts.

And it got better still for St. Mary's when Wilson, who impressed throughout, was brought down for a penalty as he charged through on the last attack of the half. Up stepped Conor McLaughlin, his fine finish ensuring that despite dominating, Culmore's lead was down to three as the sides went into half-time at 2-5 to 1-05.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But three points would be as close as Ardmore got. Just as they had in the opening half, Culmore bolted out of the blocks upon the restart with McErlean this time finding McConway who fired a fierce shot into the Ardmore net before adding a free, all inside three minutes.

Another McLaughlin free broke the Culmore run but it was only temporary respite as Doherty's long ball sent McConway away once more and, just as he had minutes earlier, the Culmore No. 12 found the net with another beautiful finish for 4-06 to 1-06.

McLaughlin (f) and McCarron responded again for Ardmore who had keeper O'Kane make a string of excellent saves, but Culmore weren't about to be denied and they made the game safe with a fifth major, Doherty getting the goal his display deserved at the second time of asking to leave it 5-06 to 1-08.

There was still time for McConway to register the score of the game with an audacious right footed point which put the seal on a display as impressive as it was historic for both club and county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fight to establish a permanent home for the club will continue but Culmore Cú Chulainns will continue it as a championship winning club, and after this, who knows what the next eight years may bring!

Culmore scorers: Matthew McConway 2-3 (1f), John Joe McErlean 1-2, Leighton Doherty 1-1, Sean Sweeney 1-0, Alfie McCorkell 0-2, Conor Hunter 0-1.

Ardmore scorers: Conor McLaughlin 1-3, James McLaughlin 0-4 (4f), Daithi McCarron 0-2, Luke McLaughlin 0-1, Odhran O'Kane 0-1.

Culmore Cú Chulainns: Nicky Flood-Hughes, Sean Sweeney, Fionn Deeney, Dylan Lynch, Caolan McGeoghegan, Cian McLoone, Conor Hunter, Shay McCloskey, Darragh Quigley, Caolan O'Brien, Ronan McLoone, Matthew McConway, John Joe McErlean, Leighton Doherty, Alfie McCorkell. (Subs) Noah McDermott for C O'Brien, 36mins; Caolan O'Brien for N McDermott, 45mins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ardmore: Patrick O'Kane, Padraig Doherty, Oisin Maxwell, Shoa McIntyre, Daniel O'Kane, Odhran O'Kane, Dara O'Connor, Conor McLaughlin, Aidan Wilson, Caomhin England, Daithi McCarron, Ollie Higgins, Ryan McCallion, James McLaughlin, Luke McLaughlin. (Subs) Daimhin Elliott for S McIntyre, 27mins; Kai McLaughlin for L McLaughlin, 43mins; Ciaran Coyle for R McCallion, 43mins.

Referee: Cianan Canney