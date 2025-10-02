Culmore Cú Chulainns coach Michael McLoone and players celebrate their championship victory. Photo: George Sweeney

​Culmore Cú Chulainns have set their sights another huge milestone after securing a historic first championship title in Celtic Park last week.

Eight years to the day since Derry's youngest GAA club was affiliated into the GAA, captain Darragh Quigley was collecting the HSF Group U14C Football Championship trophy in front of hundreds of Culmore spectators in the county ground.

It was the first piece of silverware ever collected by the club whose progress is all the more remarkable considering they have no permanent base for club meetings, training or home matches.

They remain hugely grateful to Thornhill College whose school pitches are transformed into a sea of pale blue most Saturday mornings when scores of Cú Chulainn kids train. But if last week's 5-09 to 1-11 victory represented another crucial step forward, then championship winning coaches Kieran Deeney and Michael McLoone are in no doubt about what the next should be in order to allow Culmore’s rapid progress to continue.

Culmore Cú Chulainns' championship winning panel with coaches Kieran Deeney (left) and Michael McLoone. Photo: George Sweeney

"When you think on it, county champions deserve a pitch," stressed Deeney, "Those lads deserve a pitch to play on. We are not going anywhere so we need a home. We need somewhere where we can go and train when we want, where we don't have to have a set time.

"We need somewhere to give the players and members of the club a focal point to go to; a hub. Somewhere they can go down and kick a ball; where they can train, practise, talk to coaches…. whatever. We need a home. We need a pitch."

"When we took the team photograph there after the game, we had loads of young kids in - kids of four, five, six, seven, and that's what the club is all about," adds McLoone, "It's all about the next wave, the next generation coming through and a permanent home is crucial for that. I hope that victory lights a spark in those kids and I'm sure it will."

The Culmore management duo paid tribute to the work that has gone on behind the scenes to build the club up from scratch into the healthy position it finds itself in today but emphasised that last week's historic victory must be a beginning rather than a destination.

"It is a big step but we knew we could do it," adds Deeney, "I'm not going to mention any names but people know who they are. There are no big names at this club but we push on and push on together. It’s so important to push on together as a club.

"It’s the whole thing, the whole group. It's the committee, the coaches, the youth. You go up to Thornhill on a Saturday morning and you see the wee nippers running about, it does your heart good to know that something is coming behind you," added Deeney.

"We are not going anywhere. We are staying and we are going to get on the map. This win is hopefully just the start but we've nailed our flag to the post now. We are going places. We want to keep them at it. There HAS to be Gaelic football in Culmore, there just has to be."

McLoone, a computer teacher in St. Joseph's Boys School in Creggan, revealed they’d played down the fact the club's first championship final would fall on its eighth birthday during the build up.

"We tried to keep away from the players the fact that is was the actual anniversary, the eighth anniversary of the club's inception on the same day as the final," he explained.

"So to win it on a night like that, under lights and in your county ground, with a big crowd cheering you on from Culmore, it makes my heart leap with joy. I'm so proud of them. I'm proud of each and every one of them.

"Every one of those boys has helped pushed this club along since the start. I don't have words to describe the admiration I have for them. This win is for everyone at the club and for everyone in Culmore. Hopefully we can have many more of these days ahead.

"That victory is eight years in the making," added Deeney, "Myself and Mickey (McLoone) here have been trying hard and pushing the players hard but you know what, it’s credit to them. We have no pitch, we have to go to Thornhill College to train. There are nights we can't get pitches because there are things on at the school but the boys kept turning up and turning up.

"Nobody deserves it more than those young chaps. They do everything you ask of them at training. They put in the effort and that's because they love this jersey, they love their club."