Since the National Football Leagues were restructured in 2008, only Cork in 2016 have ever been relegated from Division One with a six point tally. It's a statistic that's unlikely to convince Mickey Harte and half-back Doherty, who scored the third goal in Saturday's 3-17 to 0-13 victory over Monaghan, stressed the positive start to life back in the top flight will change nothing about Derry's approach going forward.

"Definitely," replied the Newbridge player when asked if a place in the league final was high on Derry's agenda, "Anybody who says they’re not going out to win every single game in this league is, in my opinion, telling a pile of lies. You never go out to lose a game on purpose. Whenever we come up against any opposition on any day, we’re going out to win and, look, we'll just see where that takes us.”

Derry made it four goals in two games following Conor Glass’ first of the season against Tyrone, with Doherty adding to spectacular strikes from Conor McCluskey and Padraig McGrogan on Saturday.

Conor Doherty shields the ball from Monaghan’s Stan Wylie. Photo: George Sweeney

"I just couldn't let Paudie (McGrogan) have that glory, I couldn't let him have one up on me!" laughed Doherty on Derry's three goal display, "No, it was good to get on the scoresheet, it's something we've been developing, trying to get into those areas and take advantage when it comes.

"We got a good foothold in the game early on and that's something we do strive for. Clucky's (Conor McCluskey's) goal was a good settler, it gave us a bit of breathing room and probably from there we were able to kick on."

Doherty also praised Derry's strength in depth after a game for which the Oak Leafers were without Odhran Lynch, Gareth McKinless and Cormac Murphy while Niall Toner, Eunan Mulholland and Emmet Bradley came off the bench.

