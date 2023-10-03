Mickey Harte has confirmed the make-up of his new backroom team with Derry.

At Tuesday evening's monthly meeting of the County Board, it was confirmed the three times All Ireland winning manager and his trusted lieutenant, Gavin Devlin, will be joined by Enda Muldoon, Paul McFlynn and Magherafelt's Murtagh O'Brien, who steps up from the Oak Leaf Academy. And in another notable coup, it was also revealed Ulster Rugby's much respected strength and conditioning guru, Matthew Godfrey, would be assuming the role of Lead Athletic Development Coach within the county set-up.

Former All Star Muldoon has been involved with the senior squad since 2019 while Loup's McFlynn was part of Derry's 1998 Ulster Championship winning team, as well as picking up an All-Ireland U21 medal in 1997 during a distinguished county career that continued until 2006. He was part of this season's Derry Masters squad which lift the All Ireland Intermediate title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O'Brien won an All-Ireland minor medal with Derry in 2002 and was a high rated coach with this season's All-Ireland winning minor team. He has also been involved with Derry Academy teams over recent years.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Following tonight’s management committee meeting and further to the statement of 19 September 2023, Derry GAA can confirm that Enda Muldoon, Paul McFlynn and Murtagh O'Brien will join Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin as part of the Derry senior football management. Matthew Godfrey will assume the role of Lead Athletic Development coach," read a Derry County Board statement.

It was also confirmed Damian McErlain will remain on as Derry minor manager while Johnny McGarvey retains the senior hurling post. Indeed the only change was with the Under 20 footballers where former All Ireland winning minor manager Martin Boyle has decided to step back and it is expected that an appointment will be confirmed in the coming weeks.