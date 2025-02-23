Derry senior football team manager Paddy Tally. Photo: George Sweeney

Manager Paddy Tally admitted Derry's high pressing game hadn't worked as Dublin overwhelmed his team in one sided league encounter at Croke Park that leaves the Oak Leafers sweating on Division One survival.

Ironically Derry had started well and could have gone six points clear when Shane McGuigan's fisted effort came back off the inside of the home post but a run of 1-10 without reply left Derry playing catch-up. The Oak Leafers did manage excellent second half goals from Brendan Rogers and Conor Glass but even those failed to make a dent in an impressive Dublin display.

"That was desperately disappointing," admitted the Derry boss after the 3-20 to 2-18 reversal, "I thought we were going the right way. I thought in the second half against Galway we showed a lot of what we expect but then tonight we were completely outplayed by Dublin.

"It's not an easy loss but we haven't got a lot of time to think about it. We have another game next weekend and now these matches toward the end of the league, they are going to define whether or not we stay in Division One."

The Derry boss admitted Dublin's second quarter dominance had left Derry chasing the home side in game during which Derry never quite got thew balance of their game right.

"At 0-6 to 0-3 we missed a big goal chance, one cleared off the line to put us to 0-9 to 0-3, and I'm not saying, well it seemed to hit us and within a few minutes Dublin got a goal and then really dominated," admitted Tally.

"Even in the earlier context of the game, they were dominating the kick-out and kicking out is so, so important. We were trying to press them and trying to work them hard, force them to work out through us but they were able to pick a pass and before you knew it the ball was down the field and they were coming at us in droves.

"Getting that balance right between pressing hard, trying to do honest work up there and dropping off is really difficult, especially in Croke Park where there is so much space. It worked for us in the last couple of games when we were really, really going after the match. It seemed to be a way we wanted to play but tonight it didn't work."