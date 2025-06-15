Derry manager Paddy Tally, right, and strength and conditioning coach Cairbre Ó Cairealláin in Páirc Esler on Saturday. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

​Paddy Tally admitted he'd love to restart the year after Derry's recent All Ireland Series improvement came too late to save the Oak Leafers' season.

Saturday's two point defeat to Dublin in Newry summed up a season of near misses - both in league and championship - as Derry failed to win a game; a statistic that only tells half the story.

Tally's late appointment and a host of injuries to key men left Derry playing catch up and combined to hamper a league campaign that never got off its feet. That disappointment of relegation was set aside for a vastly improved All Ireland Series yet despite going toe to toe with reigning All Ireland champions, Armagh, 2023 champions Dublin and 2024 finalists Galway, Derry exited with only one point to show for their three group games.

Tally acknowledged it's simply the harsh reality of championship football at the highest level but while frustrated, the Galbally said the All Ireland Series had also provided a glimpse of the levels the Oak Leafers are capable of reaching.

"A lot of the experienced players like Brendan (Rogers), Conor Glass, Conor Doherty, Ethan Doherty, Shane (McGuigan), those boys were outstanding tonight," he explained after Saturday’s 0-22 to 0-20 defeat, "Padraig McGrogan too and Paudie's just come back from a cruciate. He's actually only a year over his cruciate at the stage; he came back that early.

"But what those boys gave to the jersey tonight, you can't ask for any more. And that's the spirit and the character you want from that team. We will be sore for a few days but the outlook looks really good.

"The young fellas who’ve come in: Paddy McGurk for example, in his first year; Ryan Mulholland coming on there, Ruairi Forbes coming in, Cahir McMonagle, so you're always looking towards building a squad as well. "And that's one thing Derry needed to do. Conor McCluskey coming back in tonight was massive. That's the first ball Conor's kicked since last June, since he's had two operations. All being well all those boys will be back fit next year for a proper rattle at it."

Asked what he'd manage to unlock during the seven weeks afforded Derry by an early Ulster Championship exit, Tally said it was ability to get a proper body of work completed, something his late appointment had left little time for ahead of the league season.

"Conditioning. Absolute conditioning," he replied, "That's basic conditioning. We were so far off it and that's just the fact that the lads hadn't got a proper pre-season done and were basically straight into competition. You're dealing with everything that's going on and we didn't have the work done.

"You can see now when they’re starting to come into decent shape. Plus they're playing better football too and there's a better understanding among the players - maybe understanding the new rules better and how I want to coach them as well; that all does take time.

"In fairness we were probably way behind most other counties (in terms of preparation).Dessie (Farrell) is in, I think, his sixth season with Dublin. He knows his players inside out and they know him. They know what's expected so I think it was a combination of a few things for us."