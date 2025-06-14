Derry manager Paddy Tally will welcome back Conor McCluskey this weekend to face Dublin. (Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile)

​Paddy Tally says it will take "leaders" to keep Derry's championship season alive in Saturday's must win clash with Dublin in Pairc Esler, Newry (6.30pm).

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's two from three qualifying going into the final round of Group 4 fixtures with Armagh already assured of their quarter-final spot. Derry have one point from two games - the same tally as Galway and one behind Dublin - meaning anything other than victory would leave the Oak Leafers sweating on a favour from the Orchard County in Breffni Park.

That's not a scenario Tally is considering with the Oak Leaf boss stressing Derry's championship fate is on their own hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the game," admitted Tally, "We probably always knew that in this group that it was going to come down to the final game and the way it has fallen means everything will be decided between ourselves and Dublin, so it's going to be a really, really tough game. I expect Dublin to come all guns blazing with as strong a team as they possibly can so it's going to be a very hard game."

There was good news on the team front for Derry with the return to the matchday squad of Conor McCluskey for the first time this season following injury and Tally is delighted to see the return of the Magherafelt player ahead of a key in which experience will be key.

"Conor’s back in the squad but he hasn't played in quite a while so how much is in him this weekend we're not totally sure about at this stage,” explained the Derry boss.

"He#s a great lad but we had to be careful not to expect too much too soon. We wanted to make sure that he had sufficient fitness work done to allow him to come back in to the squad. But thankfully all that's been done and he's good to go which is great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leadership is going to be crucial for this game," added Tally, "It will be crucial for this match. You do look towards Conor Glass, Conor Doherty and Brendan (Rogers), Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin; those older, more experienced players to bring the young players through with them and the good thing is we have that balance too.

"We’ve a lot of younger boys too who are only at the start of their county careers, players like Patrick McGurk, Ruairi Forbes and those lads. There’s that mix now which pushes everyone on but absolutely in a game like this it will take every ounce of experience we have - every bit of know-how - to navigate our way through it."