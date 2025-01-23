Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Derry manager Paddy Tally believes the decision to road test the Gaelic Football's new rules during this season's National League - without any pre-season - could undermine the value of the competition.

The Oak Leafers kick off their season with a trip to Healy Park to face Tyrone on Saturday (6pm) with Tally promising to use the seven league games to blood new faces, though he acknowledged 2025's early fixtures would be a lottery as counties seek to get to grips with the game's biggest change for a generation.

As it stands, Croke Park will review how the new rules following the second round of league fixtures, but further changes mid-campaign could call into question the integrity of the league according to the new Oak Leaf boss.

"I think it has questioned the credibility of the league this year by playing the new rules through it the way we are," explained Tally, "It feels more like an experiment, a road test for the rules themselves.

Derry senior football manager Paddy Tally. (Photo: George Sweeney)

"Unfortunately there are going to be two teams relegated and that may come down to the fact that some of the new rules weren't fully understood, or even refereed in the same way in different games. One referee might see the rule changes slightly different to another referee because remember, these are the first competitive games for the referees too. Okay they've done a few challenge games but they haven't got a proper competitive game yet so one referee may see a rule this way, another slightly differently.

"There are so many variables here that could actually change a result either way."

The Derry boss stressed he was liked the philosophy behind the new rules but said their implementation made the decision to drop competitions like the McKenna Cup all the more difficult to understand.

"One of the difficulties is normally you would have three pre-season games in the McKenna Cup which would have been great this year above all years because you would have had those matches to be able to see how the games work," he added.

"It would also have been good for the players, managers - especially the players because they are the most important people and they would be able to get a feel for how the game would work.

"It would have been good for the officials to officiate those games too and I'd say if you'd played those three matches then they may have made a few tweaks at the end of them. They may have decided some things didn't really work and changed. Now the caveat is after round two there will be a conference and they rules will review but at that stage there will be teams who have either won points or lost points with those rules which, if they change then, it will look pretty silly."

Despite his reservations about bringing the new rules straight into league football, Tally said he was behind any attempts to improve the sport as a spectacle for fans, though he was concerned for how they may play out in the club game.

"The rules themselves, the philosophy behind the changes, I like it," added the Derry manager, "The game is now a lot more attack orientated. It's a fast game. The transition is quicker, far more one to one contests in kick-outs and in attack. It's really exciting and there will be more scores in the games, that's for sure, and there will be a lot of players able to show off their skills more because they may get more ball.

"So I do think there are a lot of advantages to it and at county level they'll be able to enforce the rules without issue because you've plenty of people around between referees, linesmen, umpires and sideline officials but how a referee in a club game is going to be able to enforce all these rules, I think it's asking too much of them."

Now just over two busy months into the job, Tally said he had to smile when the footballing gods decreed his tenure as Derry boss would start with a trip to his native Tyrone followed by the visit of a Kerry squad he coached for the past three years.

"You could have guessed that!" he smiles, "And then they just threw in Kerry for the second one, so they definitely have a sense of humour those boys up there but no, I have been in this position before with Kerry.

"We've played Tyrone four times in three years. I've also worked against Derry for this last two years as well - three times this last two years - but, listen, it's not about me, it is always about the players.

"Ideally I think every county would like to get to that six point mark as quickly as possible. If you get to six then you know you are in a good spot and you can experiment a bit more. Certainly though, at the start of this league, getting early points on the board would be great. "The challenge is it's a very tough league and we have three home games and four away. Every one of those games will be heavily competitive.

"Really what you are looking for at this stage is performance. You're looking to see how players are playing. We want to see a couple of new players as well. We want to use the National League as an opportunity to blood a few players.

"We need to increase the depth of the panel so there are a lot of wee things that are exciting for us and can be looked forward to.

"The key for us is to make sure on Saturday night we go out and play; go out and perform to the best level we can. I always think that’s the most important thing in any game. If you get a performance then you have a real chance of winning the game and that's all we are really after at the moment.”