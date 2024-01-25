Chrissy McKaigue has seen both sides of league football during his distinguished county career. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 008

McKaigue, 34, has appeared in two top flight finals for Derry - in 2009 against Kerry and in 2014 against Dublin - but has also experienced the opposite side of league football as Derry tumbled down the divisions following their relegation from the top tier in 2015, ending up in Division Four by 2019.

The Oak Leafers' renaissance since has been remarkable, however, culminating in back to back Ulster Championship titles and last July's narrow All Ireland semi-final last season defeat against this weekend's opponents.

There remains plenty of work still to do according to the experienced Slaughtneil defender who says those dark days serve as a reminder of how easily the landscape can change if people take their eye off the ball.

"Irrespective of it being the All Ireland semi-final last year, those games are usually an indicator of the small details that separate teams at this level," explained McKaigue, "There were a lot of things we did well against Kerry last July but unfortunately there were a lot of things that we wouldn't be delighted with as well.

"Ultimately Derry's rise to where we are at now shouldn't be taken for granted. It has taken a huge amount of work, a huge amount of resilience, a huge amount of perseverance to get to where we are at now, so we have to be patient but at the same time impatient to try and make that next step. We have to be conscious that it's not just going to happen overnight.

"It's a new season and Saturday will be a different Derry team playing against Kerry and a different Kerry team playing against Derry so, no, it will be be very focused on the new season," he added on last year's encounter, "By the time this season is over probably not a lot of people will remember who won the Derry v Kerry game in the first round of the National League but for us and Kerry, living in the here and now, it's a big game for both."

There’s been plenty of water under the bridge since that Croke Park semi-final with Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin steering the good ship Derry for 2024 and McKaigue believes the big game experience of the All Ireland winning duo could prove a major asset.

"To be honest, I wouldn't have known Mickey well at all before his appointment. I would have known Gavin very well, he's been involved in our club for a few years and then I worked with him last year at his own club in Ardboe. I would know him very well but in terms of Mickey, I wouldn't have known him that well," revealed the Derry star.

"Look, I just think irrespective of the rivalry between Derry and Tyrone, for Derry to have two men of that calibre working with our senior football team is just a massive boost. Having men that have those credentials, that have won All Ireland titles as a manager and as a player (in Gavin), I just don't see how that can't be a positive thing in terms of bringing our game to another level.

"Experience is massive at this level and having that know-how of winning big games and all the rest of it is a very promising thing.

"Anyone in Derry who has been following the team over the past numbers of years knows that it's going to take a bit more development and a bit more time too but the reality is we have two men who know the pathway and ultimately know what it takes to win All Ireland titles. We'll see how it goes but I think it has been a decent enough start."

McKaigue played in Derry's last league victory in the The Kingdom, a 2014 0-16 to 0-14 victory in Killarney under Brian McIver who included current Kerry coach Paddy Tally among his backroom team that day. Tally is likely to be in the opposition dug out this weekend but even 10 years on McKaigue's passion for his county is burning as brightly as ever.

He added Derry's 13th McKenna Cup victory to his considerable CV last weekend and says he’s been encouraged by what he's seen in the traditional season curtain raiser.

"As regards the McKenna Cup it probably went as well as you could want. There were a lot of new players got game-time and and have added a bit more to the squad depth which is always a good thing to do. Cormac Murphy, Diarmuid Baker and Donncha Gilmore are probably the three stand-out lads without trying to single too many out.

"Finding a few boys in terms of if they can adapt to the rigours of county football is obviously a plus but it shouldn't be underestimated that it has got to the stage now where you need it with the way the game is played with such intensity. I'd have been probably reluctant over the past couple of years to play too much McKenna Cup football but now it's very difficult to go into a National League having not been exposed to it.

"Even for the likes of myself who has been around for a while and I know Brendan (Rogers) and Shane (McGuigan) would feel the same, although they have a younger age profile. Even for the more seasoned campaigners, getting that game-time allows you to become accustomed to what lies ahead in Division One. No, it's not going to be an exact replication of what Division One football is like - no one is saying that - but I think playing games at that levels gives you a better chance.