Derry's Padraig McGrogan tries to stop Rian O'Neill during Saturday's All Ireland Group 4 clash at the Athletic Grounds.

Derry's All Ireland Series Group 4 campaign started in defeat to Armagh in front of 14,979 but it was a defeat that also offered Oak Leaf hope after a difficult 2025.

An encouraging opening half against the wind saw Derry trail by three at the break, but the deficit didn't look insurmountable until Armagh hit 0-4 with their first four attacks of the second period. The early blitz stung Derry who lost their way for a period as goals from Barry McCambridge and Conor Turbitt took Armagh's lead out to 13 with still 12 minutes to play.

It looked game over and after a season in which Derry has yet to win, you feared what a heavy defeat might mean to Oak Leaf confidence that has been severely tested over the past 18 months. But confidence is a fickle thing. It seeps away to sow the seeds of doubt and nothing makes you double guess yourself like doubt. Yet necessity, desperation - call it what you like - can often be the catalyst to rediscover what you've been looking for. Conor Glass' 59th minute goal was that for Derry.

Glass had already scored 0-3 from play when he picked up a pass from Ethan Doherty and drilled low into the far corner for 1-13 to 2-20. It was the spark Derry needed. Dan Higgins added a second goal - his second in two championship appearances - as the Oak Leafers outscored the All Ireland champions 2-04 to 0-1 over the final 12 minutes.

But they had left themselves too much to do. And when you consider Ethan Rafferty pulled off FOUR excellent second half saves, three from Brendan Rogers and one from substitute, Tommy Rogers - it tells the tale of what might have been. But if you create those type of chances against the All Ireland champions, you better make sure you take them.

Disappointment and hope are a strange cocktail but that's what Derry will be drinking tonight. There were numerous positives, like the performances of Patrick McGurk and Ruairi Forbes on their first championship starts. Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty were superb, Brendan Rogers not far behind.

Too much though was undone but a misfiring kick-out that handed Armagh ample possession from which to prosper. That will be project No. 1 for Paddy Tally ahead of next week's visit to Celtic Park of Galway. Solve that conundrum and it will go a long way to putting Derry back into contention in the group.

With the pre-match media furore surrounding Rian O'Neill's first appearance since last season's All Ireland final, Derry made four changes from the team that started against Donegal seven weeks previous, Anton Tohill coming in for his championship debut while there was a second championship appearance for McGurk and a third for Forbes.

The Oak Leaf bench too had an inexperienced look with no les than seven potential championship debuts among the named substitutes who held a combined 10 championship appearances, the majority (8) belonging to Steelstown's Ben McCarron.

Kieran McGeeney's men elected to play with the breeze in an opening half which saw Derry find their feet the longer the half wore on and finish the stronger of the two sides, albeit on that deficit of 0-12 to 0-09, which included two 2-pointers from Armagh duo Conaty and Turbitt.

Tohill's debut saw him deployed at full-forward but brought out to be a target for a Derry kick-out that struggled. Tohill did his part, breaking plenty of ball but more often than not it was an Orchard hand that won the scramble for the loose ball and that gave Armagh the upper hand.

The home side led 0-9 to 0-3 and 0-12 to 0-6 before a superb Conor Doherty run teed up Glass for a point kickstarted Derry who finished the half with further points from Shane McGuigan and Ethan Doherty. It could have been even better when Ethan Doherty charged through the middle after the hooter to pick out Tohill. The goal was on but Tohill skewed his shot high and wide and a gilt edged chance was gone.

Derry needed a big start to the second half. Instead Armagh won the throw in from which Ross McQuillan pointed. Three more kick-outs lost and three more Armagh points from Jason Duffy, Jarly Og Burns and Andrew Murnin knocked Derry and they would be 2-20 to 0-13 behind by the time the regathered their challenge.

From there to the whistle provided a glimpse of what this Derry can become and the challenge is to take that into a Galway match that’s now must win. Derry are down, but the way they finished here suggests they are far from out.

Armagh scorers: Barry McCambridge 1-0, Rory Grugan 0-3 (2f), Andrew Murnin 0-3, Oisin Conaty 0-4 (1tp), Rian O'Neill 0-1, Ross McQuillan 0-4, Conor Turbitt 1-2 (1tp), Darragh McMullan 0-1, Jason Duffy 0-1, Jarly Og Burns 0-1, Joe McElroy 0-1.

Derry scorers: Conor Glass 1-3, Dan Higgins 1-0, Paul Cassidy 0-5 (1tp), Ruairi Forbes 0-1, Shane McGuigan 0-5 (1tp, 1tpf), Ethan Doherty 0-1, Padraig McGrogan 0-1 (1 '45'), Niall Toner 0-1, (1f).

Armagh: Ethan Rafferty, Paddy Burns, Barry McCambridge, Peter McGrane, Ross McQuillan, Rian O'Neill, Jarly Og Burns, Jason Duffy, Ben Crealey, Darragh McMullan, Rory Grugan, Oisin Conaty, Tiernan Kelly, Andrew Murnin, Oisin O'Neill. (Subs) Conor Turbitt for O O'Neill (inj) 12mins; Stefan Campbell for J Duffy, 51mins; Niall Grimley for R O'Neill, 55mins; Joe McElroy for R Grugan , 60mins; Greg McCabe for R McQuillan, 61mins;

Derry: Ben McKinless, Patrick McGurk, Eoin McEvoy, Diarmuid Baker, Ruairi Forbes, Brendan Rogers, Padraig McGrogan, Conor Glass, Conor Doherty, Ciaran McFaul, Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Anton Tohill, Shane McGuigan, Niall Toner. (Subs) Dan Higgins for A Tohill, 38mins; Ryan Mulholland for P McGurk, 53mins; Caolan Devlin for C McFaul, 59mins; Tommy Rogers for N Toner, 61mins; Danny McDermott for P McGrogan, 65mis.

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)