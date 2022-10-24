News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Supporters of Glenullin cheer on their team during the IFC final against Drumsurn at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 042

DERRY GAA: 21 images from Glenullin's Intermediate Championship victory over Drumsurn

Just 12 months ago, the scenes in Celtic Park on Sunday would have been unthinkable but Paddy Bradley’s Glenullin are Derry Intermediate football champions!

By Michael WIlson
36 minutes ago

The former Derry star’s impact has been superb, changing the fortunes of his beloved Mitchel’s and producing one of the most unlikely recent Championship victories. Not that it wasn’t deserved! Inspired by Eoin ‘Skinner’ Bradley, Glenullin won a thrilling contest against an excellent Drumsurn side thanks to a late Daniel O’Kane point in a dramatic finale. The scenes at the final whistle told their own tale but here are just a few of the defining images from a memorable Intermediate decider . . .

1. Glenullin crowned Derry Intermediate champions after thrilling victory over Drumsurn

Glenullin ‘s Eoin Bradley in action against Drumsurn during the IFC final at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 041

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

2. Glenullin crowned Derry Intermediate champions after thrilling victory over Drumsurn

Drumsurn captain Tiernan Woods holds off Glenullin’s John O’Kane during the Derry IFC final in Celtic Part on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 038

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

3. Supporters of Drumsurn pictured at Sunday’s IFC final against Glenullin at Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 034

Supporters of Drumsurn pictured at Sunday’s IFC final against Glenullin at Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 034

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

4. Glenullin crowned Derry Intermediate champions after thrilling victory over Drumsurn

Drumsurn’s Daryl Millan evades a tackle from Eunan Boylan of Glenullin during the Derry IFC Final in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 039

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry
Next Page
Page 1 of 5