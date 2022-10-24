The former Derry star’s impact has been superb, changing the fortunes of his beloved Mitchel’s and producing one of the most unlikely recent Championship victories. Not that it wasn’t deserved! Inspired by Eoin ‘Skinner’ Bradley, Glenullin won a thrilling contest against an excellent Drumsurn side thanks to a late Daniel O’Kane point in a dramatic finale. The scenes at the final whistle told their own tale but here are just a few of the defining images from a memorable Intermediate decider . . .
Glenullin ‘s Eoin Bradley in action against Drumsurn during the IFC final at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 041
Drumsurn captain Tiernan Woods holds off Glenullin’s John O’Kane during the Derry IFC final in Celtic Part on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 038
3. Supporters of Drumsurn pictured at Sunday’s IFC final against Glenullin at Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 034
Drumsurn’s Daryl Millan evades a tackle from Eunan Boylan of Glenullin during the Derry IFC Final in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 039
