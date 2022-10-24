The former Derry star’s impact has been superb, changing the fortunes of his beloved Mitchel’s and producing one of the most unlikely recent Championship victories. Not that it wasn’t deserved! Inspired by Eoin ‘Skinner’ Bradley, Glenullin won a thrilling contest against an excellent Drumsurn side thanks to a late Daniel O’Kane point in a dramatic finale. The scenes at the final whistle told their own tale but here are just a few of the defining images from a memorable Intermediate decider . . .