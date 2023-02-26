News you can trust since 1772
A Steelstown PS team talk at the Derry City Primary School Girls’ Indoor Gaelic Finals Day at the Foyle Arena on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 129

DERRY GAA: 27 pics from the City Primary Schools Girls' Indoor GAA Finals in Foyle Arena

St. John's are the City Primary Schools Girls' Indoor Gaelic Football champions after a thrilling finals day at Foyle Arena on Friday afternoon.

By Michael Wilson
1 hour ago

Eight teams were in action, each after coming through the qualifiers, with some superb football on display from all the girls involved. The two sections eventually produced a superb final between Sacred Heart and St. John’s, the latter edging an enthralling game to take the title of city champions and Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture it all. Check out some of George’s memorable images . . .

1. Steelstown in action against St. John’s in the Derry City Primary School Girls’ Indoor Gaelic Football Finals Day at the Foyle Arena on Friday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS –125

2. Sacred Heart PS pre match talk at the Derry City Primary School Girls’ Indoor Gaelic Finals Day at the Foyle Arena on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 128

3. Sacred Heart (1) and Hollybush battle for possession in the Derry City Primary School Girls’ Indoor Gaelic Finals Day at the Foyle Arena on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS –124

4. Action from Hollybush against Sacred Heart (1) in the Derry City Primary School Girls’ Indoor Gaelic Finals Day at the Foyle Arena on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS –123

