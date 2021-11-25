Derry GAA have announced Errigal Group as it's new primary sponsor.

The Errigal Group is a market-leading construction company with expertise in partition systems, external façade, interior fitout, ceilings and bespoke solutions and the agreement with Derry GAA covers the next five years of football and hurling activities for Derry teams.

Welcoming the announcement, County Chairman Stephen Barker said it represented a real vote of confidence in the Derry GAA.

“We are delighted Errigal Contracts is the new official partner to Derry GAA," explained Mr Barke, "It is a huge vote of confidence in Derry GAA. There are many synergies between Derry GAA and Errigal Group which make this exciting partnership a formidable one.

“Both share a burning ambition to be better and stronger. Both share a genuine commitment to our young people and community. And both are determined to create a future where people grow and develop through the best possible support and encouragement.

“We are entering an exciting chapter in our development across our clubs, schools and county with levels of participation in Gaelic games rising. We are very much looking forward to working with Errigal Group for the mutual benefit of both our organisations, our players and the wider community.”

Cormac McCloskey, Managing Director of Errigal Group echoed those comments, adding: “We are thrilled to be the new official sponsors of Derry GAA. We have a lot of common values and goals, and we look forward to working in partnership with Derry GAA to achieve our joint ambitions.

“The GAA is in the DNA of our company and our people and community are at the heart of our culture. Together with Derry GAA we look forward to many successful and exciting years ahead.

“We warmly wish all players and management of all codes the very best of luck for the incoming season and are only delighted to be a small part of this very exciting new chapter for all involved with Derry GAA.”